5 Skills Every SEO Professional Needs to Succeed

I’m studying digital marketing, and I’ve become especially interested in SEO. I’ve learned some fundamentals about search engine algorithms and page rankings, but I want to know where I should focus my efforts moving forward. What are some skills you would recommend for any SEO professional?
A good SEO strategy is critical to the success of any online business, or any site at all for that matter. Whether you’re trying to sell products, gain subscriptions, or share your expertise, you need to be able to reach as wide an audience as possible. That’s where SEO professionals come in: they work with you to create attention-grabbing content, build high-quality links, and likely improve your site’s overall domain authority.
You’ll need the technical know-how to get the job done, but that’s just part of the package. Here are some of the most important skills you should be building as an aspiring SEO pro.
1. Public Speaking
As an SEO professional, you’ll need to know how to break complicated ideas down into digestible chunks so that your clients can understand and use the information you gather and present to them. You’ll likely speak at conferences at some point to share the latest strategies and tips as well as talk about developments in technology, and you’ll need the confidence and showmanship to educate and impress.
2. Writing And Editing
Writing and editing skills are important for most careers, and they’re especially essential in the world of SEO. Keyword research is one of the most basic and important principles of SEO that involves coming up with search words and phrases to work into the content so that your site will reach your target audience easier. Good research and writing skills will make it easy for you to generate keywords efficiently.
Speaking of your site’s content, an SEO pro who can handle both keyword research and the production of content is extremely valuable. Sites with dedicated content writers will have a much easier time staying relevant and keeping the audience's attention.
3. Link Building
Link building is one of the most crucial parts of any SEO pro’s job, and many would say it’s also the hardest. Link building refers to gaining links for your site in general, but the biggest focus should be obtaining high-quality backlinks. You can build good links by working with other like-minded site owners in your niche or by simply expanding your web presence. If what you’re offering is good, others will link to it.
Sites looking for SEO pros will want to work with experts in link building, like LinkGraph. They’ll be able to differentiate between good links and spammy links and ensure your site is improved using only the best methods. There are plenty of things that can go wrong with backlinks, so you’ll need to learn how to identify these problems before they start.
4. Analytics
SEO involves collecting and analyzing large amounts of data. Being able to pull data from Google is a great skill for any SEO professional, and it can save lots of time. It’s also important to be able to understand a client’s goals and pinpoint exactly how your efforts are serving or failing, those goals. Becoming certified in Google Analytics is free, and it’s something you really should take advantage of.
5. Excel
Excel can make your life as an SEO expert much easier, so it’s a good idea to learn or brush up on some advanced functions. SEO teams analyze data from sales, surveys, and plenty of other sources, and you need to be able to run through things as efficiently as possible.
There are some SEO tools online that can provide templates made specifically for certain marketing tasks. As far as basic skills to pick up, any SEO team member should be able to use the “If” formula to search through long lists for specific keywords. Also, proficiency with tables and charts and familiarity with the “VLOOKUP” function are must-haves.