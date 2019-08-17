The Importance of Generator Power

Picture this: The lights go out. Maybe you’re at home, or maybe you’re trying to help a customer at a retail store. Maybe you’re running an industrial or manufacturing site. Or maybe you’re relaxing in your cabin in the woods.
When the electricity goes out, your property can’t function as it should. But there is a solution: a diesel generator.
How diesel generators work
Different types of diesel generators have different traits, but virtually all of them have a few things in common. Let’s talk generally about how diesel generators work.
Let’s start with the obvious: Diesel generators run on diesel fuel. Diesel is a fuel used to power engines that use compression, rather than sparks, to combust the fuel and drive the pistons. And that’s what happens inside of a diesel generator: Diesel runs a diesel engine.
Of course, the engine isn’t attached to drive shafts and wheels like it would be on a truck. In this case, the diesel engine is connected to an electric generator.
So how does the electric generator work? Generally, the diesel generator moves a wire through a magnetic field. This produces electricity. A diesel generator is like a little power plant that converts chemical energy (diesel fuel) into mechanical energy (the moving wire) and finally into electrical energy (created by the wire moving through the magnetic fields). This really isn’t that different, in principle, from how some power plants work. The scale is different, though, of course — a diesel generator is small enough to fit on your property and can keep your home or business up and running even when the power goes out.
Do you need a diesel generator?
Virtually anyone could use a diesel generator, because it’s always possible for the power to go out on your property. But it’s fair to say that a generator is much more important on some properties than others. If the lights going out just means you break out a few candles and play cards with the family, that’s one thing; if you have essential medical equipment running on electricity on your property, that’s quite another.
A diesel generator can make a wonderful backup power supply for those whose homes run important devices, including medical devices, on electrical power. It’s also a great choice for businesses, which can remain open on generator power when their competitors are forced to shut down during a blackout.
Industrial sites also make heavy use of generators, of course. The portable nature of generators makes them great temporary power sources for industrial and construction purposes, and their power as a fail-safe option makes them a great choice for industrial and manufacturing sites that can’t afford to let a power disruption throw them off schedule or out of sync.
And for those who enjoy a rural lifestyle or travel around in recreational vehicles, a diesel generator can be the ideal backwoods electrical supply solution.
Choosing a generator for your property
So you’re interested in a generator. Great! But which one should you buy?
It’s a tough decision. Start by considering the big brand names — like a Perkins generator, for instance. The Perkins generators are sold all over the world, particularly for industrial fail-safe purposes.
You should also rely on more than just your own expertise. Turning to a trusted sales team that specializes in generators is a good way to make sure that you’re getting a high-quality product. A knowledgeable sales associate can help you narrow down your choices based on your intended use. A larger property will need a larger generator, for instance, while an RV can run on a smaller one.
Whatever you choose, you’ll enjoy having the convenience and peace of mind that come with owning a diesel generator.