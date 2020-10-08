How to Prepare to Go to Rehab

If you've made the decision to seek treatment in a rehab center, congratulations, the hardest part is over. Making the decision to get medical advice for addiction, substance abuse, or mental health treatment can be the biggest hurdle, and all it takes now is some adequate preparation and planning ahead to make your transition easy. Here are some steps you should take before heading to rehab to help you get the most out of your stay.
Choose the right facility for you.
Fortunately, there are plenty of rehab facilities available nationwide depending on your needs and wants. The right facility for you may not necessarily be in your hometown, it could be across a few state lines or even on the other coast!
For example, there are LA rehab centers on the west coast if you need to get a new change of scenery, or ones closer if you aren't comfortable traveling. Make sure to choose the right rehab for you based on the program and what it offers. Not all treatment centers are created equally and are not a one-size-fits-all situation. Doing your research will really help you get the most you can out during this time in your life.
Budget for medical expenses.
The expense of a treatment center can sometimes be enough to deter you from getting treatment. However, there are plenty of ways you can afford rehab, such as speaking to your health insurance company or setting a budget.
It's important to think of your time in rehab as an investment in your health and your future, so every penny spent is one that is well worth it. If you are tight on cash, consider making small changes that will add up in the long run — things like not going out to eat as often, choosing discount prescriptions, or even sell a few belongings that you don't need anymore.
Pack the essentials.
Packing for your time at a treatment center will be a bit different than say, packing for a vacation. You'll need a few extra items that you may not have originally thought of, such as:
- An old iPod or mp3 player. You may not have access to the Internet and may not be able to use your preferred music streaming service. An old-school iPod can help alleviate boredom and even help you sleep better.
- A paper list of important contact information. It is always a good idea to have a physical copy of your emergency contacts and even your doctors in case something happens.
- Alcohol-free toiletries. Check with your residential treatment center if they allow items such as hand sanitizer and hairspray.
If you are confused about what you are allowed to bring, reach out to your rehab center. They most likely have some packing lists they can provide for you, and you may even have the ability to receive mail from a loved one in case you forget something important.
Tie up any loose ends.
The minute you enter your treatment program, you don't need to worry about anything else except your treatment plan. To bypass this, ensure that any and all loose ends are resolved before you leave. This includes any legal obligations; if necessary you'll want to let your attorney notify the court and/or probation officers that you will be out of touch.
Additionally, it's a good idea to set up automatic payments to come out of your bank account for certain bills so you are not penalized with late payments. Getting everything in order before you leave will allow you to transition back from rehab without any unnecessary stressors.
While going to rehab may seem like a daunting transition in life, doing so will bring your mind, body, and spirit all aligned and back on track. Use these tips to prepare yourself, and get ready for your life to change!