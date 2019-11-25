Everything You Need to Know Before Starting the Keto Diet

The ketogenic diet is often described as a lifestyle more than it is a diet. It involves heavily restricting carbohydrates and sugars, as well as increasing your consumption of healthy fats and protein. Making the switch to the keto diet can be very difficult, and it is important that you consider all factors before making a foray into the lifestyle. Of course, as with all diets or diet lifestyles, you should schedule a consultation with your doctor before making a big shift in your eating. You may be unintentionally putting your health at risk if you do not take this step. Here is a simple guide of everything you need to know about the keto diet.
What is keto and why is it so popular?
Ketogenic eating is a diet practice wherein individuals heavily cut back on carbs, while increasing their consumption of fat and slightly increasing their intake of protein. The reason it is often called, “keto” is that it sends your body into a state of ketosis, which is when your body transitions from burning carbs to burning fat. This is why it is a popular diet to lose weight and trim fat from one’s body. Participants in the keto diet can typically expect to lose water weight quickly at first, and then go one to lose body fat.
Get ready to cook
It is almost impossible to be successful in the ketogenic diet if you do not cook at home. Because the “rules” of the diet are so specific, cooking at home is the best way to make sure you hit all the things you need in each meal: fat and protein macros, primarily. Additionally, because you are the one cooking, you can control the amount of sugar or carbohydrates go into the meal. If you do not like cooking, you can definitely learn to love it.
Another component that will make keto easier for you is planning ahead. By cooking at home, you can plan out what you will eat for each meal to ensure that it is within your macros and your calorie count. Many people choose to meal prep on Sundays, and you will easily be able to find communities of these Sunday meal preppers online for motivation and accountability, as well as for new recipe ideas.
If you’re not that creative in the kitchen, don’t fret
There is one way to succeed with keto if you do not feel up to the task of creating your own meals or you hate buying more ingredients than you need for just one meal. Similar to many mainstream meal delivery services, there is a keto meal delivery service called Ketoned Bodies which allows you to order delicious keto-friendly meals for your budget, lifestyle, and taste. Being in the ketogenic lifestyle does not mean you cannot eat yummy food. You will find the Ketoned Bodies meals to be variable and fulfilling, just like mainstream meals.
Staying consistent is the key to success
As with most diets, the key to success on the keto diet is to stay consistent with your food choices and your overall healthy lifestyle. You may be discouraged when your weight loss slows, but you must always trust in the process and maintain optimism throughout your time. You may find it helpful to follow inspirational Pinterest boards or Instagram accounts to help propel you along your path in the keto diet. You have all the power you need to succeed on this high-fat, low-carb diet, as long as you have the determination, a support network, and a clear head about your expectations on the diet.