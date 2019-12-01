Tips to Improve Your Site’s SEO in an Hour or Less

Both of my parents have proudly agreed to pay for my graduate tuition. Together, they’re 1% income earners and said they don’t regret financing my education. On top of that, they send me monthly pocket money for living expenses.
Although I’m grateful for their financial help, as any student would be, I feel guilty about not having a part in this. It feels like I’m not experiencing the reality of college. Sometimes, it feels like I wasn’t the one to make it happen, you know? For this reason, I created my own blog as a side hustle. It’s a lifestyle blog directed at college/grad students to help them throughout their journey. I’d like to turn it into a business and profit from it through pay-per-click advertising, affiliate links, and I might sell merchandise as well.
However, my website isn’t getting any traffic. I wanted it to rank higher on search results and have a general notion of Search Engine Optimization, but with finals coming up and blog management, I have no time to enroll in an intensive SEO course at the moment. Are there any quick tips I can use to improve my website’s SEO right now?
Creating a website is the first step to making it public. However, for search engines like Google to find it, a special program needs to crawl your page and index it. The best way to let Google know your website is public is to have high-quality backlinks—sites that link back to yours.
Here are a few quick SEO tips you can use right now to improve your rankings on SERPs (Search Engine Result Pages).
Remember Your Focus Keyword
The focus keyword you choose for your blog post or page is a key ranking factor. Yet, choosing your keyword is just part of the work.
There are certain places where your target keyword should appear, so search engine crawlers know your page is about that specific topic. The best places where you can place your focus keyword are:
- Your URL (with terms separated by hyphens)
- Title tags
- Meta descriptions (or “snippets”)
- On top of the page (your page title and the first paragraph of your text)
- Scattered throughout your text as related keywords
Try and optimize your next article to meet the above criteria. Make sure to avoid black hat SEO practices, such as keyword stuffing. Search engines are getting smarter and will penalize pages that try to rank without providing useful answers to searchers.
Know Exactly Who You’re Writing For
There are SEO plugins available to help you create surveys and know your current audience by asking questions such as:
- What brought you to my blog/website?
- What kind of content would you like to see next?
- Have you found what you’re looking for?
When you build a site structure that corresponds to your searchers’ intent and produces content they’re likely to read, you’ll have a lower bounce rate and consequently a higher ranking.
Make Your Content Readable
Most readers are skimmers, therefore you’ll need the right writing skills so people decide to read your content from start to finish and remain engaged throughout the process.
You can improve the writing of your next piece of content by using the following techniques:
- Write headlines that grab readers’ attention.
- Follow with a short opening sentence that hooks them.
- Make your main message clear from the start. Otherwise, your visitors will click away.
- Prefer shorter, punchy sentences. Only use longer sentences when your point requires more information.
Remember that well-structured, straight-to-the-point content is readable content.
Know That Social Media Attention Is Crucial For Link-Building
Link building is defined as the process you use to get other websites to link to yours, whether they’re high authority websites or not.
Companies like Link Laboratory specialize in quality link building, but you can get authoritative websites to link to you simply by producing shareable, high-quality content.
You can make your website known by sharing it on as many social media platforms as possible. This way, you’ll increase the chances of putting your website in front of the right people.