What Is GPS Fleet Tracking and How Can It Help My Business

Running a company that relies on shipping or deliveries requires a detailed level of logistics to run effectively and efficiently. Lost, stolen, or missing deliveries will lead to a loss of customers and an overall bad reputation. Having bad drivers that make unneeded stops or take longer routes can cost your company money not only in lost customers but also in truck costs and wages.
There are a variety of systems on the market designed for trucking and delivery companies that allow the company to reduce expenses by ensuring their fleet is running at the optimal level of efficiency. There is also a vital need to be versatile when it comes to deliveries, which can be done effectively through GPS routing.
GPS tracking is one of many fleet tracking solutions that help businesses succeed by reducing expenses and maximizing efforts. GPS tracking shows where company vehicles are at all times, what routes they are taking, and how long they have stopped at a given location.
Provide information if the company loses contact with a driver, or the vehicle is in an accident. Where the driver is simply not responding or the vehicle has gone off-road, and the driver cannot respond, the company can be aware of where their trucks are at all times.
GPS tracking can provide information to an investigation if the vehicle has been in an accident. If a company vehicle is in an accident, the GPS tracker can provide information including exactly where the truck was, the speed the truck was traveling, and whether or not the driver braked suddenly. Depending on the accident, this information can be insight and support or discredit the accounts provided by those involved in the accident.
Knowing the location of a vehicle can also work to provide customers with up-to-date information on when their shipment will arrive. Providing this information is particularly helpful if the truck is running behind or very close to a delivery deadline. It is also beneficial if there have already been delays due to weather, road conditions, or construction. Even when a delivery is late, providing customers with up-to-date information can often eliminate frustration or dissatisfaction.
If shipments or stops need to be added or dropped from a route, it can be arranged strategically based on the exact location of the vehicle. While this can be accomplished with a series of phone calls, that can be confusing and cause delays. Looking at where a truck is to determine their distance from the drop-off and pick-up points can allow the logistics team to determine the best option for the change in route immediately.
GPS data can help police locate a vehicle if it has been stolen. While this is a worst-case scenario, it does happen. A driver could be carjacked, or a vehicle is stolen while the driver is in a gas station or truck stop. Having GPS enabled in all the trucks will ensure the vehicle is located quickly.
The data also allows companies to monitor their drivers to ensure they are taking the best routes, not stopping excessively, and not spending too much time at stops. Knowing where a vehicle has stopped and how long it can provide answers when shipments are late, or customers are unhappy with deliveries.
Tracking shipments, monitoring drivers, rerouting quickly, and keeping customers up to date are all effective ways to help your business grow and thrive in a competitive market. The more efficiently your business is running, the more deliveries you can make, and the fewer expenses you will have, which allows you to maximize your profits. The benefits of a GPS tracking system make it well worth the investment.