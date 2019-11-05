How to Get Health Insurance: A Guide for College Students

You’re young and thriving: the last thing a college student should be worried about is health insurance. Unfortunately, forgetting to focus on this essential aspect of coverage can lead to devastating results, including debt...or worse.
As a young person, it’s your job to get your finances in order. While it might be easy to blow off these stressors until you’re finished with college, you need to be able to protect yourself at every stage of life, including your early twenties. After all, there are a few common health issues that can plague college students including:
- The Flu: Living on campus brings you into close proximity with other people. If you get a nasty case of the flu, you might have to be hospitalized. While your immune system is typically able to keep the worst of your symptoms at bay, it can lead to other health complications, including pneumonia or a bad sinus infection.
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases: College campuses and STDs go hand-in-hand. As young people begin to open up and explore their sexuality, you might hit a few bumps in the road. Getting regular testing -- with the help of affordable health insurance -- is one of the best ways to ensure your sexual health is maintained.
- Mental Health Issues, Including Depression: College is a huge life change for many young people and mental health issues can follow. Between the stress of tests, making new friends, and moving to a new place, depression and anxiety are two of the most common mental health issues seen in college.
If you’re a college student, here’s a simple guide to getting the best health insurance coverage.
Rely on your parents
If you are attending college and you are under the age of 26, most health insurance providers are okay with you staying on your parents’ insurance. Under the Affordable Care Act, even young married couples can stay on their parents’ health insurance plans. Of course, this can become difficult if your campus’ health center does not accept your parents’ insurance. This is because many parents invest in local insurance options, often gleaned from work benefits. In this case, you will want to explore other options to ensure you receive necessary coverage.
Look for options online
Insurance isn’t bought the way it used to be. Once upon a time, you had to go to your local insurance provider and they often didn’t offer good deals. Nowadays, a simple internet search can help you find and compare the most affordable healthcare insurance for college students. Whether you’re looking for long-term options or short-term plans that last for a couple of years, there are plenty of options to choose from online. Just be sure to compare a variety of plans to ensure you’re getting the best coverage for your needs at a price that works for you.
Go through your school
For those who are living independently, your college might also have a few options to consider. Student health plans are often affordable, but don’t offer a lot of leeway in terms of chronic conditions or long-term care. It’s a good way to get basic coverage, but for those who need physical therapy or counseling, you might want to look into other options.
Go through work
This is one of the most popular ways to get health insurance, but it can be difficult to achieve for college students. If you’re working full-time and attending school, you might be able to receive medical coverage through your job. However, most college students work part-time or not at all in order to focus on studies. Looking at other options will ensure you get coverage, regardless or work status.
At the end of the day, your health is the most important thing. If you’re not covered by a health insurance plan that meets your needs, your best bet is to compare prices online through an esteemed company. After all, you never know when your health could change. Protecting yourself from the unexpected will help you lead a healthy, happy life.