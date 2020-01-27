How Do We Protect Our Hearing?

I'm in love with live music. Whether it's a concert or a coffee house, I just can't get enough of it. I've also always blasted music through my headphones while I work out or read and speakers when cooking or cleaning. My friends and family have always warned me that I could do damage to my ears if I keep blasting music, but I can't seem to help myself.
Occasionally I hear a ringing sound in my ears. I try not to let it worry me, but one of my friends told me that the ringing sound means I just heard a particular frequency for the last time. I'm starting to worry that I've done real damage to my hearing. What does the ringing sound mean, and have I damaged my hearing forever?
Listening to loud music is one of the main causes of damage to the inner ear. If you listen to loud music for long periods of the day, then you're putting yourself at risk for permanent hearing loss. To protect your hearing, audiologists suggest that people follow what's called the 60/60 rule. According to the 60/60 rule, you should only listen to music through your headphones at 60 percent of your phone's maximum volume for 60 minutes. Listening to loud music is by far the most likely cause of the occasional ringing you hear in your ears.
What's too loud?
When you're listening to music—especially through headphones or earbuds—it's important to be mindful of its effect on your ears. Many young people like to blast music through earbuds on their smartphones and rarely think about the consequences.
It's only safe to listen to music on a smartphone at its maximum volume for about one or two songs. Anything longer than that, and you're risking seriously impairing your hearing longterm. If you're going to be listening to music through headphones for an extended period of time, then you should do so at a volume of 60 decibels or lower. It's better to turn down the volume now than to have to turn it up just to hear anything later on.
What causes tinnitus?
The belief that hearing a ringing in your ears means that you just heard a particular sound or sound frequency for the last time is an old wives' tale. It's meant to scare kids away from listening to loud music but unfortunately, it seems ineffective.
While the ringing in your ears isn't an alarm letting you know that a piece of your hearing just escaped forever, you shouldn't ignore it. That ringing sound is called tinnitus and though many things can cause it, the number one cause is listening to loud music for long periods of time. You can also get it from a hearing too loud a sound only once. Gunshots, explosions, and fireworks are just some of the things that can cause tinnitus instantly.
The best way to prevent tinnitus is to keep your music at a volume that is respectable to your ears. If you're going to be in a noisy area, such as a concert or construction area, then take precautions to protect your ears. Wear earplugs or muffs to deafen the noise and preserve your hearing.
What should I do?
It's crucial to your hearing that you protect your ears because most damage to the inner-ear is irreversible. Periodically check your hearing by taking a short test online like the one offered by Hearing Health USA. It's important to keep tabs on your hearing so that you can catch and address hearing loss before it gains too much momentum.
If you want to still be able to hear well when you're advanced in age, then you have to take care of your ears while you're still young. By all means, enjoy your music, but make sure you can still enjoy it when it becomes classic.