The Surprising Ways Solitaire Can Make You a Better Person

Many people have played the game Solitaire, thanks to the fact that Microsoft chose to include it as one of the first computer games on the Windows operating system beginning with Windows 3.0. As such, the game has been popular for more than two decades, with many online versions like the one on Solitaired.com, which offers a host of customizable features such as different backgrounds for the card backs of your deck.
While millions of people enjoy playing the game of Solitaire, not as many people recognize that there are benefits to playing the card game, too. In fact, making the game into a daily challenge can be just one way to reap even more positive effects of playing a Solitaire game each day. Here are just some of the surprising lessons that Solitaire can teach you, ultimately making you a better person just by playing a few rounds a day.
The answer is there if you change your perspective.
While there are some games of Solitaire that aren't able to be won, at least 80 percent of play deals are winnable. That means that, overwhelmingly, the answer is right there in front of you if you know how to look at things from a new perspective. This is a lesson that will do you well in the world of the card game as well as out in the "real world," as well, since in projects for work or struggles in your home life, you may just need to look at things from a different vantage point in order to find the solution.
As this story in the New York Times succinctly puts it: changing your perspective could change your life. Perspective is so important to how you walk through the day and react to different circumstances. As such, this is a valuable life lesson to learn thanks to the Solitaire game which rewards you from focusing on a different card or the waste pile instead of the card you wish you could move.
It's okay to start over.
As previously mentioned, some games of Solitaire can't actually be won, even if you're able to reveal every card face in every pile. When you get stuck and need to start over, it's okay to! This is a lesson that many Americans could really benefit from internalizing since otherwise work culture in the United States is very focused on perfectionism.
Perfectionism isn't everything, and sometimes, in order to win your Solitaire game, you'll need to restart if you're stuck. Think of restarting like asking for help or giving yourself a break in the real world, and you can see how vital this life lesson is to anyone in the workforce.
Small actions have a big impact.
"Actions speak louder than words," the famous adage goes, but do you sometimes find yourself thinking about your bigger actions and what they say more than your smaller actions? Solitaire helps you slow down and focus on the present, which helps you realize that the small actions you make can have just as much of an impact on the outcome of your game as the moves that seem much bigger.
A perfect example of this in Solitaire is thinking about when you have the opportunity to move one of two cards that reveals a new card face, or whether or not you should take a card from the waste pile or one of the foundation piles. On its face, this small move seems to have equal results as it advances you one card further in your gameplay. However, depending on what card is revealed from underneath, and how useful that card is to you, it could have a major effect on whether or not you win, how quickly you win, and how many more moves it takes to do so.