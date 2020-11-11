Who Is Your Perfect Partner Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

It's snuggle season, people! Sure, you've been thinking about this before, but with the cold weather approaching it's nice to have someone to cuddle up with on the couch. If Tinder hasn't worked out for you, then maybe the stars just aren't aligning. Have you ever thought about astrology? The good news is that astrology might be the answer you've been looking for. Maybe it's time for you to consider looking into horoscope analysis to find your perfect astrological match. All you need to know for a birth chart is your moment of birth, that is, your birthday with your exact birth time (which can be found on your birth certificate), and your birth date. This chart determines your sun, moon, and rising which all define different parts of your personality. Your sun sign is an important part of relationship compatibility because it plays a significant role in your personality traits.
Below are some horoscope-based matches that are an extension of basic astrological principals to help determine a solid partner match. These aren't a determination of relationship success or marital longevity. If you're curious about which zodiac sign is a good match for you, then this is a good place to start. If you're interested in expanding your knowledge of astrology and what astrologers study, there are entire organizations dedicated to the study of astrology, including the American Federation of Astrology.
Libra and Gemini
Potential relationship material for a Libra sun would be Gemini. Both signs have strong and passionate love and both share a love for art, culture, and deep intellectual conversations. These two signs have a strong mutual trust and communicate well with one another. Other compatible signs for a Libra would be Aries and Sagittarius.
Scorpio and Pisces
The strongest love match for a Scorpio is a Pisces sun sign. Pisces can tend to be insecure at times, and the strong, grounded nature of a Scorpio gives Pisces a sense of security. Their energies compliment each other and both are really open to experimenting to find out what is beyond the knowledge of the universe. Another strong compatibility is the connection with Cancer. They are opposite in their basic traits which have a strong chance of complimenting each other. Another strong contender for a Scorpio is a Capricorn.
Sagittarius and Leo
Sagittarius and Leo make a strong potential love match because of their adventurous, intense, and social nature. Other potentially strong matches include Aquarius and Aries. Their least compatible matches include Taurus, Capricorn, and Virgo because these signs are too regimented and controlled and Sagittarius sun signs need freedom.
Capricorn and Taurus
Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo are all good matches with a Capricorn because of their complimentary traits. Taurus is the strongest match because these twin personalities are both passionate and down-to-earth. They're able to see eye-to-eye and work well together as a team.
Aquarius and Gemini
This zodiac sign is highly compatible with Gemini for many reasons. These signs get along well because of their light-hearted and social nature, and they both love to enjoy life. Other strong zodiac matches include Libras and Aquarius because these signs love life and all it has to offer.
Aries and Virgo
Because of their free spirited energy and straightforward nature, Virgo makes a strong match with this zodiac sign. There will never be a dull moment in this relationship! It's also important to note that these two signs will have a mutual regard for one another, and respect is very important to both of these signs. Other strong matches are Sagittarius and Leo.
Taurus and Cancer
Taurus and Cancer both possess the strong interest in security and developing long-term relationships, which makes them a strong match. These signs share karmic energy, and both crave stability in their lives. Other strong matches include Pisces and Capricorn.