American Marijuana: Your Go-To for All Things CBD

Marijuana use has come a long way in the United States in recent years. Indeed, most U.S. states have legalized cannabis for medical use, and 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized the use of marijuana for recreational purposes. As you can imagine, marijuana smokers all over the country are feeling hope like never before that federal law will soon sanction recreational marijuana use.
In the meantime, the 2018 Farm Bill has made industrial hemp legal in all 50 U.S. states, launching a cannabidiol (CBD) craze matched only by the recent reefer madness. Even though the FDA hasn't evaluated the benefits of CBD for medical use, people all over the U.S. are using it and loving the results. American Marijuana has positioned itself as one of the country's leaders in the CBD industry. So, who are they, and what do they do? Well, it looks like that's all the space we have for the intro, so you'll have to continue reading to find out!
What is American Marijuana?
By now, you're probably wondering, "What is American Marijuana? Are they a cannabis company? Are they a grower?" Actually, AM is an online resource for people who want to learn more about hemp, CBD, and legal marijuana.
One of the great things about AM is that all their writers and editors are CBD and cannabis users who test and review products for you. The cannabis industry in the U.S. is still new, and AM is here to help you navigate it. In the following sections, we'll cover some of the features of the AM website.
What will you find on their website?
As we mentioned in the previous section, one of the things you'll find on the American Marijuana website is product reviews. Indeed, the AM team of writers tries everything, from the latest CBD oils and gummies to vapes, to give you insight into the best products.
AM is also a great resource for those who live in the legal marijuana states and want to learn about cannabis cultivation. They have tips on how to increase the yield of your harvests and even how to increase the THC level of your plants.
AM is also a great site for people interested in investing in the marijuana industry. Whether you want to launch your own grower or dispensary or invest in the hottest marijuana stocks on NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange, you can find the information you need on the AM website.
Can you buy CBD and medical marijuana on their website?
Of course, the big question is, can you buy recreational cannabis and CBD products on their website? You won't find any THC edibles on their website, but you can get great deals on CBD oils, tinctures, gummies, and other CBD products.
Indeed, AM has an entire page dedicated to offering great deals from some of the top CBD companies in the U.S. So, you can find products like Epidiolex and cannabis fertilizer from GrowGeneration, but you won't find any retail THC products on their website.
How does American Marijuana make money?
Even though AM offers great deals on their products, they don't charge visitors for using their site. Even when you purchase products via their website, you're buying directly from the CBD company. AM earns a commission from sales that come through their website, which is what enables their team of dedicated experts and writers to keep doing their much-needed work.
American Marijuana is one of the best online resources for people who want to learn more about the benefits of CBD and marijuana use for medical purposes and even recreational use. The U.S. cannabis industry is relatively new, but CBD use is spreading like wildfire. It's good to know you have a valuable online resource like Americanmarijuana.org you can use to research and purchase CBD products.