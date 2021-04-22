3 Common CBD Uses and Applications

You've probably heard CBD come up by now in conversation or while researching on the internet. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the chemical compound found in hemp plants that has been linked to helping curb the symptoms of certain medical conditions and ailments. CBD products are associated with the calming properties of the cannabis plant, as opposed to the high you get from the psychoactive agent THC.
While medical experts continue to point to the use of certain medications to treat disorders, there are ways that some patients are putting CBD products to use to deal with their conditions.
1. CBD for Anxiety
CBD products come in a variety of forms from oils and tinctures to bath bombs and even gummies and edibles. Whatever their form, some people struggling with anxiety issues have found that CBD has benefited them in their mental health struggles. Using CBD oil for anxiety influences the body's endocannabinoid system—a neurotransmitter-linked system that players in role in homeostasis and regulating the body. Cannabinoids in cannabis plants naturally mimic certain endocannabinoids and can modulate the way various receptors work in the body. CBD, specifically, has been linked to stimulating the serotonin receptors, contributing to CBD's anti-anxiety properties.
Anxiety issues can arise from a variety of medical issues ranging from substance abuse to panic disorders, with physical anxiety symptoms like fatigue, excessive sweating, and increased heart rate having an immediate impact on a patient. The effects of CBD are seen on the most abundant receptor of the endocannabinoid system, CB1. This can be found across the central nervous system, which includes the parts of the brain that control emotion and anxiety.
2. CBD for Inflammation
Beyond recovery from panic attacks and chronic stress, some patients have found that the use of CBD has helped them deal with pain and inflammation. Products like creams and balms containing CBD have been shown to have a relaxing effect on the musculoskeletal system of some patients dealing with conditions like arthritis. Depending on the level of pain, some CBD users have worked with their healthcare providers to determine a healthy dosage to alleviate strain. This can be done in conjunction with prescription medication, or in lieu of, depending on patient preference and medical recommendation.
A low dose CBD product is the recommended starting ground, regardless of using oils, capsules, or anything in between. Some experts recommend using just topical products for conditions dealing with inflammation, as any immediate discomfort in using these products can be alleviated by washing a balm or cream off one's skin.
3. CBD for Epilepsy
CBD in its purest form, otherwise known as full-spectrum CBD, does contain THC, flavonoids, and terpenes that enhance the fragrance and potency of the cannabis plant. More recently, the subject of medical marijuana and CBD products for the curbing of the symptoms of epilepsy has become a hot topic. Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that causes recurrent seizures, which are marked by abnormal activity in the brain.
While there is no registered cure for epilepsy yet, one CBD-based epilepsy medication has been approved by the FDA. Epidiolex treats two rare forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome, in patients one year or older. Studies suggest that Epidiolex reduces the frequency of seizures. However, there are potential side effects to this prescription medication, including fatigue, nausea, and decreased appetite.
Beyond Epidiolex, some patients have found success in reducing the number of seizures by using just a few drops of CBD oil under the tongue. However, any use of these CBD products should be done with a patient's overall health and their care plan in mind. Always consult your doctor before ingesting new products.