Students come to Penn State from every corner of the globe, and with them they bring a rich heritage of music.

From classical to country, the soundtrack of University Park reflects its diverse population, which spans continents, countries and centuries.

As an ongoing series this semester, the Collegian will gather student’s song suggestions to connect others to new and exciting music they may not have heard before. Here’s the second edition:

The long, gray winter drive to campus is a common torment to Penn State students. Some, like Julia Gundrum (sophomore - mechanical engineering) prefer upbeat hip hop and EDM to make this journey more bearable.

A few of her recent favorites include EDM hit DJ Snake - You Know You Like It.

As well as a pair of chart-topping hits by two of contemporary music’s most influential women Beyoncé - Formation, Carti B - I like It.

As a fan of more retro music, Ian Mccutcheon enjoys returning to the seminal classic Elton John - Rocket Man.

While his listening comfort zone is distinctly 70’s, Mccutcheon (senior-marketing), can still appreciate more modern tracks such as AJR - My Calling.

The typical day for a Penn State student is usually busy, frequently stressful and often downright chaotic.

This is why Zeynep Okul (senior - chemical engineering) prefers the familiar sounds of contemporary country to get in a good mood on her walk to class.

Her go-to songs this semester have been Sam Hunt - Kinfolks, Florida Georgia Line - H.O.L.Y.

While most students prefer to squirrel away in the dusty silence of the stacks to study, Daniel Hickey instead prefers metal and hard rock for his evenings of homework.

The regulars in his study rotation are often by classic metal giants Metallica - One, Slayer - South Of Heaven.

But Hickey (freshman - biological engineering) also ventures into more modern progressive rock such as TOOL - The Pot.

For student Jessie Doll, one of the most difficult parts of his school day is the early morning wakeup for class. Having to get out of bed, shower and make it to campus on time all before 9 a.m. are challenging enough for any student.

To Doll (sophomore - veterinary science) the best way to stay awake on his walk to class is an eclectic mix of energetic, pop-punk inspired songs, such as

Oh Ana - Mother Mother, Matt Jaffe - Wicked World, Mindless Self Indulgence - For the Love of God.

To calm down after a hectic day of class, nothing beats familiar favorites. In Brenna Fennessey’s mind, this means classic rock hits like Heart - Heartless.

While the debate over who rightly deserves the “best classic rock band” crown will rage on infinitely, Fennessey (sophomore - anthropology and archaeology), appreciates songs from two of the biggest contenders John Lennon - Imagine, Queen - Under Pressure.

One of the few drawbacks of attending Penn State is its remote location, with 3 hour drives to any of the other large cities in the region. This unfortunately means that students will frequently spend a considerable portion of time driving to and from State College.

To pass the time during these dull commutes, Naman Shad (junior - finance) turns to colorful, engaging alternative pop and rock like Muse - Knights of Cydonia, Coldplay - Arabesque, Coldplay - Cry Cry Cry.

Life at University Park is a breakneck beat of classes, social obligations and club activities. This relentless pace can exhaust many students, but Xisheng Zhang prefers to lean into the curve.

Zhang (freshman - electrical engineering) mirrors his busy days with the intense EDM he enjoys, often returning to favorites such as Martin Garrix – So Far Away, G.E.M. – Fly Away.

Ever since the early 2000s, nothing has halted the meteoric rise of trap-rap to the forefront of popular music. Out of the new breed of rap superstars, none have encapsulated this sound better than Houston hip hop prodigy Travis Scott.

Steven Ennis (senior - energy business finance) has been a devout fan of Scott’s work since the beginning, and has kept his latest single on a loop Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM.

Nothing is more soul sucking than the dense, cold, gray months from early winter to early spring. The sheer dreariness of it can be positively crushing. This is why Melissa Schreiner (junior - early childhood education) turns to the consistent highs of her current country favorites, songs such as, Luke Combs - Hurricane, Thomas Rhett – VHS.

