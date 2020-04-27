Yet another Instagram trend ran through our feeds last week: “Four Albums No Skip” lets users place four album covers using an online generator onto a picture of Bill Clinton listening to music. This tasked listeners to pick the top four albums they would listen all the way through.

You can even create your own at "Billclintonswag.com" created by Twitter user Thomas Miller @thmsmlr.

Here are our staffs picks:

Ryan Lam

1. "Speak Now" - Taylor Swift

This is THE album for me — the album that practically got me into Taylor Swift and even American culture in general. I struggled with picking between "Speak Now" and "Red" for my Taylor pick, but ultimately went with the all-around better album instead of more standout tracks. The range on Speak Now is also stunning, with my favorite tracks “Dear John,” “Better Than Revenge” and “Long Live.”

2. "Illmatic" - Nas

“Illmatic” is simply a quintessential hip-hop classic. Nas made his name known in Brooklyn and New York before his debut album dropped, and Illmatic just took his music and reputation to another level. Arguably the best debut album by any artist ever, Nas rode his flow and showed out with his lyrics. Also, the legend of him dropping the verse of N.Y. State of Mind in one freestyle take on this album still seems unreal.

3. "Days Are Gone" - HAIM

“Days Are Gone” was the first time I listened to HAIM and back in 2013, it was truly a revelation. HAIM is a three-piece band consisting of three sisters with indie/pop-rock sound and instrument-driven beats. I believe it could be an album that holds up years into the future. It’s also always listed on the in-flight entertainment system of the airline I fly with so that helps when my flights are 16 hours long.

4. The Black Parade - My Chemical Romance

This whole album is an experience within itself. It is truly one of the few albums I will sit down and listen from start to finish every once in a while. “The Black Parade” serves as an iconic soundtrack to a generation of youth and looks into essentially the matter of life and death. It’s no-skip in a way that the linear storytelling worked in this concept album.

Jade Campos

"Red" - Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is a staple of my life — she was there for me through all of life’s highs and lows. While I wish I could pick her entire discography of music, the one album I find myself always going back to is “Red.” Lyrics are Taylor’s strong suit, and “Red” is a 16 track album full of the singer’s greatest lyrical compositions. Who could beat the bridge of “All Too Well”?

"Revolver" - The Beatles

Where do I even start? The Beatles are practically in my blood, and they’ve been in my veins my entire life. There was a point in my life where all I wanted to do was time travel back to the 1960s to be with Paul McCartney (maybe a small part of me still wants that, don’t judge). Whenever I listen to them, I feel like I’m home. “Revolver” was the first truly revolutionary album that pivoted the band away from their moptop tunes and put them on route to create “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Often it’s overshadowed by the latter, but “Revolver” truly shows off each member’s personal geniuses.

"Melodrama" - Lorde

I’m in love with music that has the power to take me back to specific points in my life. For me, “Melodrama” perfectly encapsulates everything it means to be a teenager — sadness, wildness, confusion, happiness. The first time I listened to “Melodrama,” I felt so taken back because one album was able to put all of the feelings I felt about being 17 I couldn’t put into words.

"Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, and Jones" - The Monkees

The Monkees are incredibly underrated, and I will say it every day of my life. “Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, and Jones” puts the band among some of the very best of all time. Similar to “Revolver,” I’ve always felt this album gives each member a chance to showcase their very best. It’s incredibly dynamic and each song has depth and importance.

Honorable mention: "Carrie and Lowell" - Sufjan Stevens

Is this allowed? I’m making it allowed. Cohesivity is so important to making an album great, and “Carrie and Lowell” is probably the most cohesive album I’ve ever heard. Every song just contributes to one big story being told about Stevens life. It’s a perfect listen for rainy days.

Josh Chu

"How to be a Human Being" - Glass Animals

Starting onto my somewhat hipster taste is this wonderfully unique and emblematic album by the underrated Glass Animals. The entrancing songs are all based on different personalities and quirks of a ‘human being,’ and it’s an extremely cool experience. “Youth” is an uplifting and wondrous song, and then the album turns into something else with “Season 2 Episode 3,” yet it all feels so cohesive.

"Metaphorical Music" - Nujabes

This Japanese hip-hop album is the first of legendary musician Nujabes, and brings me back to the days of highschool of hiding underneath my covers and surrounding myself with hours and hours of geek culture. Now, the music in this album is so soothing and relaxing, that it’s become an emergency exit for me whenever I need to destress. There’s tons of cool collaborations too with lesser known hip-hop artists like CYNE and Substantial. “Lady Brown,” in particular, is a song that hasn’t left any of my playlists once.

"Awaken, My Love" - Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino is a man of many talents, from his acting, to his stand-up and his musical career. This album is psychedelic and funky, and I’m generally a fan of songs and music that directs my thoughts to a unique place. The songs on this album are hypnotizing and I love each one.

"RKS" - Rainbow Kitten Surprise

A recent discovery, Rainbow Kitten Surprise (and I can’t lie, the name of the band was pretty captivating) is a super energetic and experimental indie rock group. There’s just some really amazing lyricism in this album, and who couldn’t fall in love with song names like “Cocaine Jesus” or “Possum Queen?” (The latter of which isn’t in this album, but I couldn’t *not* mention it with a name like that. Also, the songs are good, I promise. I just really like the names.)

Megan Swift

"The Essential Billy Joel" - Billy Joel

This might be a surprising album choice for my #1, but listening to Billy Joel makes me really happy. His music reminds me of summer and some of the best days were spent listening to Billy Joel. My favorite Billy Joel song would have to be “The Longest Time.” I always smile when I listen to it because it makes me feel nostalgic.

"Illuminate" - Shawn Mendes

I love Shawn Mendes. I’ve been to the Illuminate World Tour and to the Lost in Japan World Tour and my love for him and his music has yet to fade. Besides the fact that I’m going to marry him one day (sorry Camilia), he’s a talented and captivating singer, guitarist, pianist and overall performer. I picked Illuminate because I like his acoustic music a little better than his most recent album he published.

"It’s Time" - Michael Bublé

My obsession started with his Christmas album when I was little. Just two years ago, I discovered he wrote songs and didn’t just cover Christmas songs. That was truly the best day of my life. It was hard for me to pick one Michael Bublé album, but “Feeling Good,” one of my favorite songs, is on this album. I’m a huge fan of jazz, and many of his tunes have that jazzy feel.

"Title" - Meghan Trainor

In my opinion, Meghan Trainor is SO underrated. I love every song on this album, and that’s hard to say nowadays for a lot of artists. Her style is pop mixed with some 50s style and I love it. “Close Your Eyes” is one of my favorite songs on the album. I’ve been listening to this album since 8th grade and I still haven’t gotten tired of it, so that says something. I highly recommend listening.

Cassandra Kidwell

1. "Wish You Were Here" - Pink Floyd

Since this trend calls for albums that you must listen all the way through, this is certainly first on my list. While only 5 songs long, this album still tells the story of their drummer Syd Barrett as he battled with schizophrenia and mental illness. Pink Floyd used this album as an ode to his tragic fate through 13 minute instrumental based songs and one of their most popular hits “Wish You Were Here.” Like many, I have a special spot for this song and album, and often listen all the way through.

2. "Hozier" - Hozier

If there is someone deserving enough to name his album after himself, it's the Irish-angelic singer Hozier. I have been listening to this album for 6 years straight now, and these songs just do not get old. This past summer I got to see him perform these songs live and it was truly life-changing. I felt like I was crossing realities finally hearing “Jackie and Wilson” and “Someone New,” not through my iPhone. I am so happy that his “Take Me To Church” hit brought me to Hozier as even his sad songs somehow makes me have a happy pit in my stomach.

3. "Kids See Ghosts" - Kids See Ghosts

I could not choose between the Kayne and Kid Cudi albums that I love, so I decided to put this album that features them both. For many Kayne and Kid Cudi fans, this album resembles the two coming out about their inner-demons and how they overcome them. From feelings of depression from Cudi and Kayne’s bipolar disorder, they let all emotions out. The song “Reborn,” is the ultimate anthem for those overcoming demons and has topped my most-listened to list for awhile.

4. "Circles" - Mac Miller

Okay, I know this album has only been out for a few months, but I have been listening to it non-stop so it's a pretty fresh choice for my no-skip albums. Even though his change in style to a slower, more jazzy tune Mac Miller has a way with lyricism. In “Circles,” as well as his similar album “Swimming” Mac was able to unveil his feelings to the world that gave me a greater appreciation for his music since my junior high rap discoveries. Circles was the perfect gift to his fans after his death and I'm so grateful I am able to give my continuous listens.

Lindsey Toomer

1. “Vessel” - Twenty One Pilots

This always has and always will be my favorite album of all time. Anyone who knows me knows Twenty One Pilots is my favorite band, and this album is the epitome of their music. It has the mix of feel-good ukulele songs next to some of their saddest sad songs. At all eight of the Twenty One Pilots concerts I've been to, "Vessel" songs just hit differently. My favorites on the album are “Screen” and “Trees.”

2. “Fine Line” - Harry Styles

I have spent a disgusting majority of my time over quarantine listening to this album. It is absolute perfection. I went out of my way to buy the CD of the album so I could play it nonstop in my car. I even made myself a t-shirt with the album cover on it. Do I need to say more? I’d also recommend watching Harry Styles’ Tiny Desk concert on NPR, as it is the perfect setting to feel the raw energy of this album. My favorite songs are “Adore You” and “To Be So Lonely.”

3. “Death of a Bachelor” - Panic! At The Disco

Every time I listen to this album I sing through every single song. Every single song is an absolute bop. I recommend this album most for solo road trips, as this is the best time to belt each song free of judgement. Brendon Urie has one of the most beautiful voices I’ve heard, and he really shows it off throughout this album. My favorite songs are “Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time,” “Death of a Bachelor” and “LA Devotee.”

4. “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” - Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish made history at the Grammys with this album. I could give you a hundred reasons why she is amazing, but I already wrote a column doing that. This album showcases how unique Eilish is as an artist. You again have a good mix of songs that are heartfelt and beautiful along with more intensely bizarre ones. My favorite songs are “you should see me in a crown,” “wish you were gay” and “when the party’s over.”