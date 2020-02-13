For 20 years, the Nittany Knights Barbershop Chorus has brought old-school barbershop quartets performances available to order for loved ones.

They continue the tradition this Valentine’s Day season, sending quartets to the State College and Bellefonte areas on Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14 for orders.

A regular “singing valentine” costs $30, where the quartet is ordered to the recipient’s location. The group also offers a deluxe option for $45, adding a small box of chocolates and an instant photo taken at the moment the quartet is delivered.

The Nittany Knights Barbershop Chorus is a part of the Barbershop Harmony Society, a nationwide group that gives men opportunities to practice a cappella and spread their love of music.

Bill Drosnes, coordinator for the State College area Singing Valentines and member of the chorus, started performing singing valentines in 1998.

“At first, people usually are very embarrassed when we come to sing,” Drosnes said. “Then, all of a sudden, people we surprise realize ‘Wow, this is a great idea.’”

When asking students what they would think if they received a singing valentine, many seemed excited about the idea.

“I don’t know if I would want one or not because I would probably stand there and not know what to do,” Megan Murray (freshman - division of undergraduate studies) said. “If I try it out, I think it would be a cool experience.”

The group uses the singing valentines as a fundraiser for the events they have throughout the year. One of their larger shows is their concert on May 9, at the State Theater. This show will be their 57th annual performance. The group also performs at events various fairs, festivals and nursing homes.

A few years ago, Drosnes said the group had a record breaking 84 valentines ordered.

Some of the locations they will deliver Valentines this year already include elementary schools, Skype calls, a Home Depot and possibly classrooms on the Penn State campus.

“I am a huge theatre person and I love musicals so I would love to receive one,” Maddie Csernica (junior - public relations) said. I think it would be super cute and unique. I have not heard of it, but I would encourage people to do it because it comes once a year.”

There is joy not just for the recipients, but for the singers and the people around during the surprise as well.

“I remember singing to a couple above The Corner Room and they really enjoyed it,” Drosnes said. “The thing that impacted me was that the people around them were tearing up. It was very inspirational and moving.”

A singing valentine can be ordered by calling Drosnes at 814-355-3559 or by email to bandkd@verizon.net.