DelGrosso's Amusement Park and Laguna Splash Water Park in Tipton, Pennsylvania announced Friday that they will cancel their summer 2020 season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Season pass holders will have their summer 2020 passes honored for the summer 2021 season and will receive $25 in food credit electronically added to each ID pass.

All Day Fun Passes will also be honored for the summer 2021 season. Refillable cups can be exchanged at the start of the new sale season in November of 2020.

The DelGrosso's office staff will be in touch with those who have rented cabanas or scheduled picnics in the park about future plans.

DelGrosso's Amusement Park has been open for the past 73 years.