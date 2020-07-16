Since Hamilton debuted on Broadway in 2015, the musical has grown an almost cult-like following, with hundreds of thousands of fans across the world. Many people were able to see the play for the first time this month after its release on Disney+, which garnered positive reviews from many platforms.

However, since its widespread release, Hamilton has also drawn some negative criticism about its historical accuracy. Penn State professors had varying thoughts about what audiences should take away from play.

Shortly after the musical's release on Disney+, Tyler Sperrazza wrote a piece in the Washington Post on the importance of Hamilton and its contributions to a modern discussion on the history of race in America. Sperrazza, a doctoral candidate in history and African American diaspora studies, said the decision to cast people of color as white figures forces viewers to reflect.

“Who is writing the stories that I’m reading? Who wrote the textbooks I read in elementary school?” Sperrazza said. “You’re being called to reflect on how you’ve been educated in this system.”

RELATED

Sperrazza argues the use of Black and brown actors in the place of notable white historical figures should make audiences question why Black men and women were not a part of the history they learned growing up. It’s something Sperrazza believes a play with an entirely white cast could not have accomplished.

According to Sperrazza, Black actors allow the story to take history to a new level. Sperrazza credits “One Last Time” as the “best song in the show” for its ability to “conceptualize the ideal portrait of America” with Christopher Jackson, a Black performer, singing George Washington’s farewell address.

Sperrazza said the song allowed the play to come “full circle” for him in 2017 after watching a Black actor play the nation’s first president shortly after the first Black president gave his own farewell address.

One of the biggest critiques of the musical is its lack of a discussion about slavery, particularly the founding fathers' slaves. While Sperrazza believes a conversation on slavery is necessary to have, it would have been difficult to accomplish in a two and a half hour play.

“We ask that Hamilton do a lot, which I don’t think is valid since we don’t ask white plays to do [that],” Sperrazza said.

RELATED

A.K. Sandoval-Strausz, the director of Penn State's Latina/o studies department, believes Native Americans should have been included in Hamilton due to the significant part they played in the founding of the United States.

With frequent intermissions from King George throughout the play, Sandoval-Stausz said Native Americans could have been mentioned without dramatically altering the play. Since the British were heavily involved in aiding Native Americans throughout the founding of America, he argued, actor Jonathan Groff’s songs could have been the right place to talk about their impact.

“There’s far, far more people whose actions were relevant to the creation of the United States than the guys in frock coats and white wigs,” Sandoval-Stausz said.

In terms of the casting choice, Sandoval-Stausz believes Hamilton has helped forge opportunities for people of color cast in traditionally white spaces.

“[Lin-Manuel Miranda’s] cast turned out to be one of the greatest casts in the history of theatre," Sandoval-Stausz said. "Throw [out] the foolish, old, limited and structurally racist rules that used to apply."

Sandoval-Stausz believes Hamilton was able to accurately portray the complexity of America’s founding, showing how “dramatically” the founding fathers disagreed with one another. He said students are often taught that the country’s creation happened easily with near total agreement, though in reality, many people shaped the Constitution and argued about what it should hold.

Political science professor Michael Nelson said Hamilton found “an innovative way to tell a very old story.” To Nelson, the casting choices force audiences to wonder what history would have been like if “people who looked like that had been in places like that.”

Throughout the play, Nelson said there are “intermittent reminders” about how women have been left out of traditional teachings of history despite their important roles in it.

As the play closes, audiences are able to see how Eliza, Hamilton’s wife, shaped American history before she died, giving viewers another chance to wonder why they didn’t know the impact a group of people other than white men made on the founding of America.

A common theme throughout the musical is how people come to understand American history depending on what perspective is given. The song “Satisfied” is typically what Nelson recalls when thinking about seeing history through new eyes, as the characters literally rewind time in the play to view its events through a different lens.

“So much of what we know now is based on what people have written and what they choose to convey,” Nelson said.

Nelson agrees that there has been much history left out of the play, adding that the musical could have better addressed what people of color were going through at that point in American history. However, he said “that puts a big strain on Hamilton to do everything.”

Ultimately, professors encourage audiences to go beyond the scope of Hamilton’s script to learn more about the period of American history the play focuses on.

RELATED

Sperrazza said the play inspires younger fans to educate themselves on what the play did not cover. EduHam, a program in which students analyze primary source documents from the founding era of American history, has used the play’s success to teach a generation on the full history of America.

Additionally, Sperrazza believes Hamilton has given historians the chance to help educate those around them who are eager to learn more, including his own family members.

Sandoval-Stausz said the musical itself doesn’t necessarily lead fans to question “the narrative of the founding fathers,” because it’s a “traditionalist” telling of history. However, he said more people are beginning to become curious about that era in history.

“Amazingly, the real story of the American Revolution is even more colorful, crazy, inspiring, [and] disappointing than you thought,” he said.

Nelson said that although Hamilton is not the “end all be all” of revolutionizing the way students learn about American history in school, it has done its job as a work of art in fostering discourse.

“That’s something that good art does... it inspires conversations,” Nelson said.