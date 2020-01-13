Elton John
Elton John performs "Bennie And The Jets" at his concert at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. The show was part of his final tour 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road'.

 Zack Gething

State College is not a major city with dozens of concert venues — but there are a few of these cities within driving distance.

Throughout the semester, many well-known artists will play shows throughout Pennsylvania. Here is a list of concerts Penn State students might find worthy of a road trip during the upcoming months.

Phillip Phillips — Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, Harrisburg Pa. — Jan. 21

All Time Low — Club XL, Harrisburg, Pa. — Feb. 1

Luke Combs — Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pa. — Feb. 13

Post Malone — GIANT Center, Hershey, Pa. — Feb. 22

Scotty McCreery — American Music Theater, Lancaster, Pa. — Feb. 22

The Lumineers — PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa. — Feb. 25

The Revivalists — The Forum Auditorium, Harrisburg, Pa. — March 4

Billie Eilish — Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa. — March 13

Drake Bell — Chameleon Club, Lancaster, Pa. — March 19

Third Eye Blind — The Fillmore, Philadelphia, Pa. — March 27

Young the Giant — The Forum Auditorium, Harrisburg, Pa. — April 2

The Driver Era — Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, Pa. — April 4

Elton John — GIANT Center, Hershey, Pa. — April 20

