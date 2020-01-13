State College is not a major city with dozens of concert venues — but there are a few of these cities within driving distance.
Throughout the semester, many well-known artists will play shows throughout Pennsylvania. Here is a list of concerts Penn State students might find worthy of a road trip during the upcoming months.
Phillip Phillips — Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, Harrisburg Pa. — Jan. 21
All Time Low — Club XL, Harrisburg, Pa. — Feb. 1
Luke Combs — Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pa. — Feb. 13
Post Malone — GIANT Center, Hershey, Pa. — Feb. 22
Scotty McCreery — American Music Theater, Lancaster, Pa. — Feb. 22
The Lumineers — PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa. — Feb. 25
The Revivalists — The Forum Auditorium, Harrisburg, Pa. — March 4
Billie Eilish — Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa. — March 13
Drake Bell — Chameleon Club, Lancaster, Pa. — March 19
Third Eye Blind — The Fillmore, Philadelphia, Pa. — March 27
Young the Giant — The Forum Auditorium, Harrisburg, Pa. — April 2
The Driver Era — Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, Pa. — April 4
Elton John — GIANT Center, Hershey, Pa. — April 20