State College is not a major city with dozens of concert venues — but there are a few of these cities within driving distance.

Throughout the semester, many well-known artists will play shows throughout Pennsylvania. Here is a list of concerts Penn State students might find worthy of a road trip during the upcoming months.

Phillip Phillips — Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, Harrisburg Pa. — Jan. 21

All Time Low — Club XL, Harrisburg, Pa. — Feb. 1

Luke Combs — Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pa. — Feb. 13

Post Malone — GIANT Center, Hershey, Pa. — Feb. 22

Scotty McCreery — American Music Theater, Lancaster, Pa. — Feb. 22

The Lumineers — PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa. — Feb. 25

The Revivalists — The Forum Auditorium, Harrisburg, Pa. — March 4

Billie Eilish — Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa. — March 13

Drake Bell — Chameleon Club, Lancaster, Pa. — March 19

Third Eye Blind — The Fillmore, Philadelphia, Pa. — March 27

Young the Giant — The Forum Auditorium, Harrisburg, Pa. — April 2

The Driver Era — Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, Pa. — April 4

Elton John — GIANT Center, Hershey, Pa. — April 20