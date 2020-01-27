Billie Eilish, deservingly, broke several records at the 2020 Grammys — but it is important to note that she was just as relevant and groundbreaking before last night’s award show.

Eilish is the same age as many of our favorite childhood artists when they were at their peak, but her quality of music is so far beyond anything we listened to anyone else her age produce.

“WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” has range. The album brings in her studio-recorded "ASMR quirks" that make her songs stand apart, but also has the heartfelt ballads like “when the party’s over,” which she performed flawlessly and emotionally last night.

The album was nominated as a pop album — while it is undeniably alternative, with lingering moments of rock and electronica, too. This album has such a unique style to it, and yet everyone seems to find something different to like about her music.

She is undeniably bizarre and peculiar, but she gets away with it due to the clean beauty in her voice.

It’s hard to watch her performance from last night without getting chills. Her voice is unlike any other, reaching achievements no one else has — and she’s younger than most of Penn State’s freshman class.

Eilish took home all of the top four Grammy awards — best new artist, song of the year, album of the year and record of the year. The last person to do this was Christopher Cross in 1981, according to CNN — and he is the only other person to achieve this.

Eilish also took home the Grammy for best pop vocal album, another revolutionary achievement for the artist.

I could have written this same column two months ago and would have made the same arguments about Eilish's music. She was fantastic before she took home five Grammys at age 18, and her new collection of awards just goes to show that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Placing Eilish in the same category of artists such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande shows how the music scene is constantly changing.

However, one of the biggest downsides of award shows like the Grammys is the disappointment of millions of fans when their favorite artist doesn’t win what they were nominated for — and they always find a way to take it too far.

As I’m writing this, the top trend on Twitter is #scammys, with over 35,000 tweets on the subject.

Nobody is denying that the other artists nominated for top Grammys — including Ariana Grande, Lana Del Ray, Beyoncé and Lizzo — are incredibly talented, and nobody will ever take away the fact that they were nominated for such prestigious awards.

It’s sad seeing so many people belittling Eilish and everything she has worked for, when she could not have been more humble and deserving of her accolades.