Penn State Movin’ On will announce the lineup for its annual spring concert at noon on Wednesday, March 4.

As a part of the announcement, they will host a HUB-Robeson Center takeover from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Movin’ On 2020 Lineup Release • March 4 • HUB 11-1 PM 👀 pic.twitter.com/WEoYGiCpNP — Penn State Movin' On (@psumovinon) March 2, 2020

Every year during the spring and fall semesters, Movin’ On brings various artists to Penn State for a free concert. This semester's show will take place on Friday, May 1, the last day of classes.

Past acts brought by Movin’ On include Grouplove and A$AP Ferg in spring 2019, and a cancelled performance from Logic in 2018 due to weather.