Rapper A$AP Ferg performs during his set at Movin' On. The concert was held at the Intramural Fields on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Penn State Movin’ On will announce the lineup for its annual spring concert at noon on Wednesday, March 4.

As a part of the announcement, they will host a HUB-Robeson Center takeover from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every year during the spring and fall semesters, Movin’ On brings various artists to Penn State for a free concert. This semester's show will take place on Friday, May 1, the last day of classes.

Past acts brought by Movin’ On include Grouplove and A$AP Ferg in spring 2019, and a cancelled performance from Logic in 2018 due to weather.

