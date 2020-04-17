If you have been meaning to check out Boon Joon Ho’s South Korean film "Parasite,” you may be in luck.

The streaming service Hulu recently added the Academy Award winning film to its catalogue. If you have a subscription, there’s no better time or reason to watch one of the best films of the decade.

It’s difficult to discuss what makes this film a major treat without divulging too much information. The ideal way to watch ‘Parasite’ is without any prior knowledge at all — diving into it headfirst amplifies the experience of this Hitchcockian masterpiece tenfold. If you’ve avoided spoilers up until now and have any desire to watch this film, now’s the time to do it.

The experience is worth it. Writer-director Boon Joon Ho crafted a wildly twisted, hilarious, and deeply political tale that has resonated with film audiences across the world. The film is a rollercoaster of ideas, shapeshifting from one genre to the next, contorting so efficiently that it doesn’t even feel strange when you laugh at one moment, only to cower in disgust soon after.

But what may surprise you most is how global the film feels. The movie, uniquely and entirely South Korean, resonated with audiences around the world. Subtitles for English speakers are, assuming you can read them, not an issue. If there are any hang-ups about this film due to its designation as “foreign,” forget them.

As for the story line, the struggling Kim family, father Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho), mother Chung-sook (Jang Hye-jin), son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik) and daughter Ki-jung (Park So-dam) are struggling to make ends meet from day to day.

Half-heartedly folding pizza boxes for a living, the cunning family soon stumbles across the naive and kind-hearted, but extremely wealthy Park family. Headlined by the ditzy matriarch, Choi Yeon-gyo (Cho Yeo-jeong), the Park family is happy, well-meaning, but rather ignorant to the ways of the world.

Taking advantage of this naivety, the Kim family manages to infiltrate their way into the Park family’s lives. What follows is a tightly plotted and thoughtful series of events that is, again, best experienced without spoilers.

Really, above all else, the film is just a blast to talk about. The allegory of the film is not subtle in the least, but it’s balanced, and anyone can walk away from the film with a unique perspective.

The socioeconomic gap between the two families takes center stage, but the film is careful not to cast a central villain. There is no resolute, ‘big bad,’ in this story. Each family is given their own set of flaws and problems, and as the events of the film progress at a breakneck pace, it’s impossible to judge on who is in the right or wrong.

It’s not a surprise that this film has resonated with such a wide audience with how global the central theme of the film is. Well made movies will be seen by an audience, and ‘Parasite’ is an exemplary example of how cinema is a global language.

While this potentially is a slight exaggeration, this film is as close to perfect as a film can get. It requires slight suspension of disbelief, but it’s tightly plotted and filled to the brim with details that you’d likely only catch on your subsequent viewings (I’m personally on my fifth viewing, and I’m still finding new things that I hadn’t before.)

Don’t let all this talk scare you off, though. ‘Parasite’ is perfect popcorn entertainment, successfully molding the blockbuster with the arthouse. Viewers who’d rather watch something fun, just as a way to pass the time, can also appreciate ‘Parasite.’

The film’s twists and turns are equally rewarding, and the film is accompanied by powerhouse performances by all the actors and actresses involved. The women of the film in particular deliver performances that are amongst the best of the decade.

There’s a very good reason as to why ‘Parasite’ finally broke barriers, and became the first film not in the English language to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It’s just that good.

If you don’t have a Hulu subscription, Parasite is also available to rent on other streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Video, and Youtube.