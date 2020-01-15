The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, conducted by Volodymyr Sirenko, is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in Eisenhower Auditorium.

Joined by piano soloist Volodymyr Vynnytsky, the orchestra will perform works by Camille Saint-Saëns and Johannes Brahms such as Dmytro Bortnyansky’s Concert Symphony in B-flat major, Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2 and Brahms’ Symphony No. 3 in F major.

Tickets are now available online or in person at the Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre Center and Bryce Jordan Center. The prices are as follows: $61 for an adult, $15 for a University Park student and $51 for those 18 and younger. Student prices are made possible by a grant from the University Park Student Fee Board.

RELATED

+3 How music majors at Penn State handle taking 20-plus credits As the semester nears its end, students are scrambling to complete their final projects and …

The orchestra has performed world premieres by Sergei Prokofiev, Dmitri Shostakovich and other prestigious composers, building on its reputation since its 1918 founding. The group has also produced over 100 albums since 1993, two of which received Grammy nominations.

Sirenko, the conductor, is a native of Ukraine and has been artistic director and chief conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine since 1999. Outside of the orchestra, he is also a professor of opera and symphonic conducting at the National Music Academy of Ukraine.