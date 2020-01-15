As upcoming assignment deadlines start appearing, so does procrastination. In order to indulge your bad habits, here are some new additions to your binge-watch sessions.

This year brings a whole host of shows to our screens—some completely new, some adapted, some revived and some continued.

AJ and the Queen

Jan. 10, Netflix

By now, many know the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the show that brings in contestants to compete for the title of Drag Superstar. With an insider perspective into a countercultural art form and celebrity guests, the show has brought a subsection of the LGBTQ+ community into the mainstream. Now, the show’s namesake and arguably the world’s most famous drag queen, RuPaul, is joining the world of scripted shows in Netflix’s “AJ and the Queen.”

The show covers the life of Robert, a drag queen performing under the name Ruby Red who recently lost most of his money that he was planning on using to start his own nightclub. Forced to rebuild his savings, Robert performs from club to club only to run into a 10-year-old orphan, AJ. With funny one-liners and heartwarming drama, the trailer paints the two misfits’ journey across the country as a search for a more hopeful future.

The Outsider

Jan. 12, HBO

With Hollywood making its way through Stephen King’s body of work, the next on the list is “The Outsider”— the story of a seemingly open-and-shut murder case that takes a turn for the grotesque. The Little League coach, who is also a popular teacher, is arrested for the horrific murder of an 11-year-old boy in Flint City, Oklahoma. With all evidence pointing toward him, his pleas of innocence are ignored until his alibi clears him. The “whodunit” police procedural collides with old school horror when a monster called “The Outsider” gets involved. The miniseries has 10 episodes and stars Jason Bateman and Ben Mendelsohn.

High Fidelity

Feb. 14, Hulu

Some books get converted into shows and others get converted into movies, which then get converted to shows. “High Fidelity” brings Nick Hornby’s novel and the John-Cusac-starring film of the same name to Hulu with a few major changes. Zoe Kravitz plays the leading role of Rob, a self-confessed moody owner of a failing record store in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The story explores her failed relationships through the medium she knows best — pop culture and music.

Outlander: Season 5

Feb. 16, Starz

Also known as the show that drastically increased Scotland’s tourism, according to BBC News, BBC News wrote that “Outlander’s” on-screen locations is a possible contender to the 67 percent increase in the countries visitors since 2013. Although the plot has moved the beloved Fraser family to pre-Revolutionary-War America, the show’s Scottish roots still run deep as the time-transcending couple faces new hurdles in the fifth season. According to RadioTimes, the new season’s plot is quick to continue the end of the previous season in which Jamie, who pledged his loyalty to the British colonists, is ordered to hunt and kill his rebel godfather, Murtagh. The Frasers get caught up in the American Revolution, carefully walking the line between what history dictates and the consequences of their choices, as they learn to situate themselves in the eighteenth century.

Little Fires Everywhere

March 18, Hulu

Following the success of “Big Little Lies,” Reese Witherspoon returns to the screens in her role of the picture-perfect suburban mother whose life is upended by a new family moving into her town. Kerry Washington stars opposite Witherspoon as the single mother who unravels the Richardson family’s secrets while protecting her own and a complete disregard for the status quo with her unconventional lifestyle. The show is an eight-episode adaptation of Celeste Ng’s novel of the same name and highlights the delicate way some families are woven together. Sometimes, a loose thread is all it takes.

One Day At A Time: Season 4

March (Date TBD), Pop TV

Fans were devastated when Netflix cancelled the family-centric sitcom last March. Many took to Twitter and campaigned for the show’s representation until it was picked up by Pop TV. The new host, which brought Schitt’s Creek to the US, will air the fourth season in March with 13 weekly episodes. The story follows the Cuban-American Alvarez family—a single mother, a vivacious grandmother, an awkward high schooler, an overconfident teenager and a neighbor that doesn’t leave the family alone. Throughout the series the family navigates race, sexuality, PTSD, finances, addictions and the struggles of growing up.