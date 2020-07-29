The recent statewide shutdown of bars and restaurants has meant drastic changes for the lives of State College residents — including local musicians.

Bars and restaurants were allowed to offer dine-in service as of May 29 when Centre County entered the green phase. Now, however, State College bars are operating at 25% capacity with lots of new rules and regulations, making live music seem like a thing of the past.

Customers must be seated while being served — at a table, not the bar — and wear masks while moving around. In response, bars have become creative while enforcing guidelines.

But what is to become of the local bar bands that Penn State students and State College residents have come to love? Although their future is unclear, local musicians are doing everything they can to combat the pandemic.

Luke Cimbala is a local musician and founder of The Band Junkies, a networking and promotion hub for everything music-related in State College. Cimbala says promoting any kind of live music can seem difficult, and with the current pandemic, it almost seems impossible.

“Considering my whole business model with The Band Junkies turned into booking shows, promoting them and taking pictures and videos at these shows for social media, the pandemic really unplugged that idea,” Cimbala said. “My new focus has shifted to an interview and a song series with local musicians, sponsored by different local businesses.”

With bars slowly reopening and more people feeling comfortable going out again, many hope live music will be making a comeback. However, band-audience dynamics are very different than before.

“I think the biggest challenge for us as a band has just been the struggle of not being able to play music together, and especially not being able to do so in the presence of a crowd,” Eric Faust, the frontman of the band Lenina Crowne, said via email.

Faust currently performs as a solo act at the Phyrst on Thursdays, but said the experience is very different without his full band with him.

With news on the coronavirus changing every day, musicians are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

“We're hopeful, but realistic about the future of things in State College and elsewhere,” Faust said. “We can't wait to get back to some normalcy again and just be able to do our thing and have fun playing music for people, but we know that it could be a little while longer before that's feasible.”

In the meantime, musicians have had to shift their focus to other forms of income and entertainment. Burn Unit, a State College rock cover band, has not been able to perform together during the pandemic.

“We've all had to get a little creative, but for the most part we've all found ways to get by, either with alternate types of performances or non-music related jobs,” Chris McGuire, the drummer of the band said via email. “Having the excitement of performing suddenly stop was pretty shocking. I'll never take it for granted again, that's for sure.”

MORE ARTS COVERAGE

Review | Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ is subtly beautiful In a surprising turn of events, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album on Friday, ent…