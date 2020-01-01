Through producing multiple full productions each semester, the School of Theatre has spent the past decade featuring a diverse group of plays, musicals, and various side projects.

Theatre students and faculty have participated in bringing both classic shows and modern pieces to Penn State throughout the 2010s.

School of Theatre seniors at the time of Spring of 2010 opened the decade with a unique project titled “304.” According to Eddie Szewczyk, a theatre major from the class of 2010, “304” was a sitcom featuring a cast of School of Theatre seniors. The show’s production staff also was completely student-run. “304” was filmed live in the Pavillion Theatre.

"It's always really exciting, getting a chance to work in a professional setting like this," Szewczyk said in February of 2010. "What other college do you know that has their own sitcom?"

The spring of 2010 also featured a classic musical to contrast with the more modern, underground feel of “304”. “Sunday in the Park with George” is a Stephen Sondheim musical that was performed to sold-out crowds in February of 2010.

"Georges, the artist, is the central character," Alyssa Gagarin, who was in the cast, said in 2010. "It's about his relationship with one of the ladies in the painting."

After the renovations of the Playhouse Theatre inside the theatre building were completed, the flying capabilities of the new theater were showcased in November of 2010 in “Peter Pan.”

In April of 2011, “Rent” was performed as an homage to the bohemians of the late 90s in New York City. Adam Jepsen, a junior musical theatre major at the time of the show, played Angel, and said it seemed as if “every show we do gets better.”

To shift from the widespread popularity of “Rent,” a more underground play was chosen in April 2012. “Gizmo” was a new play written by Anthony Clarvoe and directed by Dan Carter, according to the College of Arts and Architecture. The play focused on man’s relationship with technology and machines.

The School of Theatre returned to Sondheim in October 2012 with “Sweeney Todd.” The show’s scenic designer, Shannon Knox, said at the time of the show the cast and production staff had worked throughout the summer to bring the tale of Sweeney Todd to life successfully.

William Finn’s music filled the Penn State Downtown Theatre in April 2013 in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Rob Scheider, an associate professor in the School of Theatre, played Vice Principal Panch. He said in 2014 that “Spelling Bee” has “heart and humor.”

The School of Theatre continued its decade-long trend of producing Sondheim shows in February of 2014 with “Into the Woods.” Two senior musical theatre majors at the time, Sam Seferian and Emma Stratton played the Baker and the Baker’s Wife. They said in 2014 they were best friends and it was emotional and exciting to play their dream roles together to complete their college theatre careers.

“It’s the perfect way to end our four years here,” Seferian said at the time of the show. “It’s sad, but also amazing because we’re best friends and these are literally both of our dream roles.”

“Spring Awakening” swept the Tony Awards in 2007 and took home multiple awards, including Best Musical. The show’s success generated a large number of college and community theatre productions, and the School of Theatre followed this trend in November of 2014 at the Playhouse Theatre. The show tells the story of German teenagers exploring their sexually in their repressive society, and it accompanied by a score full of rock and folk sounds.

With a new twist on a classic movie, the story of “Titanic” was presented with new characters and a musical flair in October of 2015.

March of 2016 was full of beads, flowers, freedom and happiness in the School of Theatre’s production of “Hair.” It told the stories of the revolutionary hippies of the 1960s, and was presented at the Downtown Theater Center.

Penn State theatre students and faculty made history in October of 2016 by featuring the second-ever performance of Joe Iconis’s “Be More Chill.” The show played first at the Two River Theatre in New Jersey, according to BroadwayWorld. The musical follows Jeremy Heere as he experiments with Japanese technology to try to make himself more “chill.” Joe Simpkins, the head of the musical theatre department, directed the show. He frequently works with Iconis, according to the School of Theatre.

“The brilliance of this show and Joe Iconis is that students are not looking into the rear view of what musicals used to be, but they are looking towards the future,” Simpkins said.

The trend of more modern, unconventional shows continued in February of 2017 with “American Idiot.” The musical is the live visualization of Green Day’s rock opera album of the same name.

Erin Speer, a graduate student at the time, directed the show, according to the School of Theatre.

“From day one my team has been all-in, ready and eager to tell a story that is stunningly timely,” Spee said in 2017. “It has truly been one of the most rewarding creative projects of my life, and I am honored and humbled to have helmed this production.”

Fall of 2018 featured the story of Elle Woods’ quest to win her man back through attending Harvard Law School. According to cast member Katie Griffith, a guest director -- Christine O’Grady -- was brought in for “Legally Blonde,” which is not typical.

“Violet” featured the music of Jeanine Tesori in February of 2019. According to the School of Theatre, the musical was directed by Wes Dummond and followed the main character, Violet Karl’s adventures as a young, secluded girl ready to leave her repressive town in 1964.

Finally, a decade of diverse theatre was recently closed with “A Little Night Music,” a Sondheim musical from 1973. The show circled around various people frustrated with their relationships with the wrong people. But, Sondheim’s poetic score led each character to end the show with the correct person for them.