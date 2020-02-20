Sparkly headbands, tie-dyed shirts and fun clothing fill the shelves of State College clothing stores in preparation for THON weekend. Students who are dancing at THON have an overwhelming amount of options to choose to wear at the Bryce Jordan Center for the 46-hour dance marathon.

“We cross-reference with what THON recommends and what has helped our old members and our previous dancers in the past,” Alexis Slowinski, communications officer for Eclipse, said.

According to Slowinski (junior-early childhood education), Eclipse tells their student members to bring a sweatshirt to prepare for the changing temperatures in the BJC, a change of socks, a fanny pack, a portable charger, and tutus or bows to add a fun touch to their THON outfits.

“Each year we create T-shirts and tank tops that match our THON theme, and we recommend that our members wear these shirts throughout the weekend to represent the organization’s year of hard work,” Slowinski said.

This year Eclipse’s THON theme is Toy Story with an emphasis on Buzz Lightyear, sticking with the organization’s recurring space theme.

Slowinski is dancing for Eclipse this year at THON making this year’s THON experience different from her previous ones.

“I find that compression leggings and compression socks kind of help to keep my blood moving and help prevent the bruises that I got in previous years,” Slowinski said.

She recommends wearing comfortable shoes, like Adidas Ultra Boosts, tennis balls to roll out your feet and Icy Hot for sore muscles.

Lindsey Engleman is dancing for the first time for Penn State Lion Scouts at THON.

Engleman (senior-health policy and administration) also plans to bring a lot of clothes to change into throughout the weekend, and things that will entertain her, like water guns and her phone with lots of apps she can play games on.

“I think I’m more focused on bringing more than before. Before I could always leave and get something if I needed it after a committee shift or something, but now like everything that I need has to be in my duffel bag,” Engleman said.

The outfits that THON organizations wear to THON weekend represent the families that the organizations are dancing for to signify that they do it all for them.

Erin Wolfe (junior-biobehavioral health) is dancing for Penn State Lyrical Line and believes the outfits on THON weekend are all about honoring the Four Diamonds families.

Penn State Lyrical Line’s two Four Diamonds families pick the themes for the organization on THON weekend — this year they will be wearing Harry Potter and Lion King themed shirts.

“I think a part of it is just like wearing really bright and colorful things, it kind of adds to the party atmosphere and makes it like a very kid-friendly place and kind of just like ties into the whole celebration of the whole weekend,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe advises trying not to overpack and changing your outfit because sometimes it makes a world of a difference.

Slowinski and Engleman recommend enjoying THON while you can.

“Overall I would just recommend enjoying the time while you’re there and not really focusing on how long you’re standing or how long you’re awake for, just enjoying the moment, regardless of what’s happening, because in the end, you’re going to miss it,” Slowinsk said.

Students can buy THON products and items at McLanahan’s and Rapid Transit among other stores downtown.