Penn State Infusion hosted its annual Penn State's Best Dance Crew competition in Schwab Auditorium Saturday night. Eight Penn State dance teams competed, and each team brought a variety of dance styles to fight for a spot to perform at Infusion 2020.

Infusion, an intercollegiate dance competition between nine different schools, will take place in Eisenhower Auditorium on Feb. 15. Nine teams from across the country are invited to perform, where they will compete for a cash prize and bid-points to two different national championships.

Urban Dance Troupe came in first place and Natya came in second, both receiving trophies

Pavani is the hospitality director for Infusion and helped organize the event.

“We have a lot of talented dancers here at Penn State,” Samala (junior - engineering science) said. “They’re definitely showcasing their abilities and all of their hard work that they’ve put into the dances.”

R.A.M. Squad, Orchesis Dance Company, Volé, Sher Bhangra, Outcast and JaDhoom were the teams that competed among the two winners.

Rishab Nambiar has been captain of JaDhoom, the Bollywood Fusion dance team at Penn State, since his freshmen year.

“Being in a group of 20 people who share the same passions as you and meeting four or five times a week—there’s no replacing that,” Nambiar (senior - computer science) said. “It’s been a huge part of my Penn State experience and if I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Madison Sheeren is the president of Orchesis Dance Company and said she was extremely proud of their performance at the event.

“The energy walking off of that stage was unbelievable and I feel like it was one of the best performances we’ve ever done,” Sheeren (senior - advertising) said. “All of the acts that were represented were incredible and it was such an amazing display of the Penn State dance talent.”