In a surprising turn of events, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album on Friday, entitled “folklore.” I’ve been a fan of Swift’s for the majority of my life (mainly because we share a great last name), but the songs in this album are on an entirely different level than those in her previous releases.

Join me in listening to all of folklore’s tracks.

the 1

This song is perfect for when you’re in the mood to reminisce about fond memories. It’s a very good song about moving on, but also having no regrets. Its sound is very resolute and mature.

cardigan

Swift’s fans were given a treat with this song — a music video. I really admired the way she used the story of Peter Pan by bringing it to life in a new way, especially with the stormy piano scene at the end. The song is very muted and should be listened to when you feel a little lost.

the last great american dynasty

The imagery in this song is spot-on. The story Swift is able to paint with her words is vivid and easy to follow. This is a good song to listen to early in the morning when the sun is just rising. Its upbeat nature promises a good day ahead.

exile (feat. Bon Iver)

The dark undertones of this song add a nice touch to the album as a whole, especially with the addition of Bon Iver’s voice. This is a really good sunset song, as it metaphorically signals endings.

MORE ARTS COVERAGE

my tears ricochet

What album would be complete without a song to cry to? In this beautiful arrangement, Swift speaks about resentment towards a relationship and overall defeat. This is a perfect “deep thinking” song for when you have emotions to sort through.

mirrorball

This song reminds me of one of those stereotypical movie scenes where the characters drive off into the sunset at the end. I really love the line, “I’ll show you every version of yourself tonight,” as it represents vulnerability. I will never be able to fathom the way Swift weaves words together to create pictures.

seven

This song gives off serious Twilight vibes, and I’m a huge Edward fan, so I’m a fan of this one too. It’s a really good representation of the album art — Swift standing in the middle of tall trees. This song needs to be listened to in the middle of the woods.

august

This is my favorite song on the album. The storyline is so relatable and familiar — having a fleeting, exhilarating summer love and then ultimately splitting by the end of August. I suggest cranking the volume up and listening to this song while driving on the highway during golden hour.

this is me trying

The more you listen to the words of this song, the more depressing it gets. It’s upsetting because we’ve all experienced the feeling of giving our all and it still not being enough. Listen to this song when you’re frustrated and need space.

illicit affairs

This song screams of loneliness and speaks of kept secrets. I believe it’s about not having enough respect and love for yourself. It’s also about going for the wrong guy. The line, “For you I would ruin myself a million little times,” is such a testament to the talented lyricist Swift is.

invisible string

This is one of the better songs on the album because it’s just so light and simple, and it’s about reminiscing on your past. This is also a really good song to listen to while on a nighttime walk.

RELATED

Penn State students weigh in on Kanye West's presidential campaign On the Fourth of July, Kanye West announced via Twitter that he would be running for preside…

mad woman

This song is a really good representation of strength against someone who has done you wrong. The lyrics describe being cheated on and thinking you’re crazy. Listen to this when you’re angry or don’t feel justified.

epiphany

Listen to this song when you’re sad or even crying. Swift represents loss really well through the words. I also really love the light chord changes in the background. I suggest listening to this song while you’re laying on the ground looking at the sky — trust me.

betty

This song makes me so happy because it features a small taste of Taylor’s country roots, especially with the harmonica and acoustic guitar. It’s another one of my favorites on the album. This is the perfect song to listen to while you’re biking. I also think it’s so inventive that she wrote the song from a 17-year-old boy’s perspective.

peace

I’m really not a fan of this one. It’s almost too alternative for me. However, this is a really good song if you’re looking for quiet background music. This is a nighttime song as well. The moon must be in the sky in order to listen to this.

hoax

The soft piano in this song is what makes it so inviting and simple. This is yet another sad song to be used for a good cry. It’s the perfect end to a subtly beautiful compilation of emotions and stories.

Taylor Swift has outdone herself yet again.