Nineties rock music lovers may be excited to hear that Fuel will perform at Re//Bar in downtown State College this weekend.

The band will take the stage at the live music bar with special guest Small Town Titans at 9 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 21. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at Re//bar.

Fuel was formed in 1994, and since then has released five studio albums. Members of the band are Brett Scallions, Shannon Boone, Phil Buckman and Jason Womack. Some of their hit songs include “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” “Bad Day” and “Falls on Me.”