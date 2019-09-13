A few weeks ago, it was revealed the latest reincarnation of Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, will no longer be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The removal of Spider-Man from the MCU has shown to be complicated with both Sony and Disney pointing the finger at each other on poor negotiations resulting in the web slingers removal.

Holland’s Spider-Man made a big splash when he appeared alongside Captain America and Iron Man in “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016. He then went on to star in his own critically acclaimed films “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2018).

With more news regarding Spider-Man and his inclusion – or lack thereof – in the MCU, an important question can be raised. Can Marvel Comics superheroes survive outside of the MCU?

There is a simple answer; it’s complicated.

Before the MCU was born with the release of “Iron Man” in 2008, Marvel superheroes made appearances in film through movie studios like Universal Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment, to name a few. Prior to Marvel becoming the industry juggernaut that it has become, Marvel Comics was in serious debt. The company was losing money and in debt with major companies like Disney. This led to Marvel filing for bankruptcy in 1996.

To generate some revenue quickly, Marvel began selling the cinematic rights to some of their properties like “Blade”, “X-Men” and “Spider-Man” to companies like 20th Century Fox and Sony Pictures. This is why franchises like the “X-Men” exist completely outside of the MCU and aren’t mentioned in either universe, with the exception of Deadpool occasionally throwing some comedic jabs at the MCU.

Characters like Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk were also sold off, but were reacquired by Marvel. This resulted in their participation in the wildly successful MCU.

Many of the most successful superhero films of all time are included in the MCU and typically receive critical acclaim, but this can't always be said for Marvel characters outside of the MCU.

While films like “Deadpool” (2016) and “Deadpool 2”(2018), released by 20th Century Fox, performed exceptionally well at both the box office and with critics, some of 20th Century Fox’s other Marvel films haven’t performed as well. The most recent addition to the ever changing and slightly confusing “X-Men” franchise, “Dark Phoenix” (2019), was a flop at the box office and was pummeled by critics. The film received a score of just 23 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. 2018’s Venom released by Sony Pictures Entertainment didn’t fare much better receiving a score of 29 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the early 2000s, Sony released a successful Spider-Man trilogy with Toby Maguire playing the beloved web slinger. Andrew Garfield also portrayed the web slinger in another adaptation released in 2012. A sequel was released in 2014, and both films performed moderately well with critics.

Sony Pictures Releasing put out a the critically and financially successful film “Into the Spiderverse” (2018), an animated film that steps away from the common storyline of Peter Parker and explores the Spider-Man storyline of Miles Morales.

Despite the MCU being so successful, they do have their occasional misses as well. None of the movies thus far have been as poorly received unlike some Marvel films outside of the MCU. Overall, Marvel films outside of the MCU are complete hits or misses, with a bit more misses than hits, just like the DC Extended Universe.

There’s no telling where Sony Pictures will go next with Spider-Man in the future or if negotiations with Disney will work out, resulting in Spider-Man’s inclusion in the MCU. Fans of the beloved Spider-Man will just have to wait and see what happens next.