When you wish upon a star — you might get some important Penn State people as Disney characters.

One of the more recent Instagram trends has centered around a popular filter on the photo app that tells people what Disney character they are.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what characters some of Penn State’s most prominent people matched up with.

Barron and the Beast

Cooped up inside the stone walls of Old Main sits Eric Barron. Who is brave enough to save him from the “beast” of a responsibility that is running one of the nation’s largest universities?

James Franklin – The Lion King

James Franklin was born and raised in Pennsylvania. After a long journey he returns as “king” of Pennsylvania’s most recognizable college football team. The parallels between him and Simba cannot be ignored.

Saquon knows how to Go the Distance

Saquon and Hercules. Need I say more?

Sean Clifford, You’ve Never had a Friend like Him

Robin Williams, Will Smith, and now Sean Clifford. Not bad company for Penn State’s magical quarterback.

Lamar “Hakuna Matata” Stevens

“A trip to the tournament. What a wonderful phrase. It means Penn State’s a basketball school for a few mid-winter days.”

Ali Krieger enjoys her summers

“Winter’s a good time to stay in and train but put me in summer and I’ll be a – World Cup champion!”

“Good Morning A̶m̶e̶r̶i̶c̶a Arendelle”

College Gameday’s guest picker Lara Spencer has a lot on her plate as the host of one America’s most popular morning shows — and Queen of Arendelle. Not bad for the Penn State alumna.

Finding Sue Paterno

Sue Paterno and Dory share one defining quality with each other – the desire to help others. The only difference here is that Paterno does it over 1,000 feet above sea level.

Captain Hahn

One of the most iconic children’s characters over the last 100 years paired with one of State College’s most iconic mayors. The real question here is who’s Smee? Ron Filippelli? Or have the roles reversed? These are the questions we need answers to.