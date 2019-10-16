Not everyone knows and loves Twenty One Pilots — but those who do are pretty die-hard fans.

This Friday, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun will bring “The Bandito Tour” to the Bryce Jordan Center, marking my eighth time seeing Twenty One Pilots and my third time seeing this tour.

My history of loving this band shows I have a pretty good idea of what to expect for this show, but Twenty One Pilots does like to switch it up for each leg of a tour. Here is a playlist of songs you can expect to hear, also including the indie pop band MisterWives who will open on Friday.

If you don’t plan on coming to this concert, I would recommend giving it a second thought — considering the lead singer's wife is pregnant and they probably won’t be back on tour for some time.

“Jumpsuit”

“Jumpsuit” was the first single from their latest album “Trench,” and it’s the perfect high energy, hype song for the band to open the show with.

“We Don’t Believe What’s on TV”

Tyler Joseph’s ukulele solos are another staple of Twenty One Pilots concerts, and you should expect to see his iconic outfit — the floral kimono and the big white sunglasses — while he dances along to this song.

“Pet Cheetah”

I’m not going to spoil the show for anybody, but seeing this song live has been my favorite part of this tour. If you’re at the BJC on Friday, I’m sure you’ll see why.

“Message Man”

I can’t predict for sure if Twenty One Pilots will play this song because sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t, it really just seems to depend on their mood. Regardless, it’s one of my favorites from their album “Blurryface,” and it doesn’t disappoint on stage.

“Holding on to You”

I’m a sucker for any song off of their “Vessel” album, and this is one of the few they may play this show. Tyler is known to jump into the crowd for this song, and I hope you’ll see me in the pit holding onto him on Friday.

“Morph”

This is by far my favorite song off the new album and one I hope everyone will enjoy experiencing live, truly “morphing” into the Twenty One Pilots fandom.

“Heathens”

True Twenty One Pilots fans have mixed feelings about “Heathens,” but it was a big hit when it came out. Tyler does a lovely piano rendition of the song live.

“Stressed Out”

This is probably the most well-known song from the band, so they will most definitely play it. While it is not the most fun or exciting song of the show in my opinion, it is always great for those who don’t know the band as well.

“Trees”

It wouldn’t be a Twenty One Pilots show if they didn’t close with Trees. This is a song Tyler wrote when he was 18 and the band ends every show with. If you don’t cry, it’s okay. I promise I will.

“Our Own House” by MisterWives

Since MisterWives will be on the tour, you should know at least one song of theirs.

This is my favorite MisterWives song — it is a playful, cheery tune that is fun to dance to in a concert pit. And yes, I do know this because I have already seen them open for Twenty One Pilots.