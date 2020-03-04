Felecia Davis, an assistant professor of architecture and the director of the Computational Textiles Lab, will be one of 10 architects, designers and artists to work on the New York City exhibit “Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America," according to the Penn State Stuckeman School.

The Museum of Modern Art show is scheduled to run from Oct. 17 to Jan. 18, 2021. According to MOMA's website, the show “will examine contemporary architecture in the context of how systemic racism has fostered violent histories of discrimination and injustice in the United States.”

Davis gained recognition for her development of lightweight textiles that change properties in response to their environment. Using digital electronic programming and sensors, the systems can also be programmed to respond to environmental cues, such as humidity, temperature and light.