Actress Jodie Sweetin came to Penn State on Thursday, Feb. 27 to have a lecture with about her life and her battle with sobriety, hosted by the Penn State Student Programming Association (SPA).

Sweetin is most well known as starring as Stephanie Tanner on the late 80s to 90s sitcom Full House. In more recent years, she reprised the same role in the Netflix spin-off Fuller House, Sweetin mentioning she loved the experience on the shows and had a second family bond with the cast.

Although her life as a child actor seemed normal from the outside, Sweetin discussed her struggles during the shooting of the show and the years after it had finished.

“I always looked up to her growing up so it’s kind of crazy to know that she was going through a lot of stuff when she was on the TV show that you would have never known otherwise,” Kim Simone (freshman-psychology) said. “She put out a story that people could relate to."

It crushed Sweetin that the show finished, and she had no idea how to grieve as she was only 13 at the time — her whole childhood was spent growing up on that show. This caused Sweetin to resort to things like alcohol and drugs as a way to cope.

“You could not see on the inside how sad and insecure I was. I just wanted to fit in with everyone else and I felt the need to cover everything up,” Sweetin said. “I felt completely alone, and I found other ways to deal with it that were not healthy. I realized that I was building and building and building this façade.”

Sweetin fought this battle with sobriety starting at the age of 13 through most of her life. Her adoptive parents were worried for her through high school and college as her birth mother was an alcoholic as well.

“I’ve learned to surround myself with friends and people in my life who will tell me the things that I don’t want to hear,” Sweetin said. “I’ve learned to listen to my mom more because I feel like most of my life resisting to what my parents have taught me. I finally got old enough and had kids and I got to be a parent.”

She went through years of therapy and rehab but the birth of her daughter, Zoie, was the point where she realized where she wanted to get completely sober, according to Sweetin.

“I’ve grounded myself with people that are not afraid for when things get dark and are there for when things are good,” Sweetin said.

She also mentioned her experience as a drug and alcohol counselor and how much she enjoyed helping people that were going through struggles she was going through. Sweetin said she was approaching 9 years of sobriety in March which was a long goal of hers.

Sweetin continues to publicly advocate for addiction and recovery by talking about the stories that not many people can, using her voice at rehab centers and lectures at venues.

“I thought it was nice that she shared her story and that other people could relate to it and a lot of times you don’t realize,” Sarah Lattimer (freshman-nursing) said.

Sweetin ended the lecture by quoting Chuck Palahniuk’s novel Invisible Monsters about the stories we tell and how they are significant to not just oneself, but to others as well. She also told everyone that no matter what you are going though, it is going to be okay in the end and she is okay.

“I have now a responsibility,” Sweetin said. “I have a responsibility to share my story about the parts of my life that were not as pretty. We all have a story and sharing our story is so vital and important. Those are the stories that we all have. You are never alone.”