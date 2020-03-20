As concerns over the coronavirus increases in intensity, moviegoers looking to catch a film in State College, or any town may be out of luck.

In response to the pandemic, local theaters like College 9 and UEC Theaters 12 are amongst 22 theaters closed by United Entertainment Corp. Additionally, events at the State Theatre, such as their weekly Monday Movie and other concert events, are cancelled or postponed until further notice.

Other prominent movie theater chains, such as Regal and AMC, announced the closure of all of their theaters across the country. The impact of the coronavirus has also hurt box office revenue, Variety reporting one of the weakest North American box office performances in nearly two decades.

Alongside the closures of theaters, movie studios have delayed major theatrical releases. “Fast and Furious 9,” previously scheduled to hit theaters May 22, is now set to release April 2 of next year. Other major releases, like Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Disney’s “Mulan” are delayed with no release date set in stone.

With the closures and delays, Netflix or Amazon Prime can provide more dated movie options. However, there are great movies that haven’t reached many platforms yet available through Redbox. The movie renting service has a variety of locations in supermarkets, gas stations and even available to rent online.

Here are some films you can rent from Redbox this weekend, whether it be through one of their physical locations or online.

Knives Out

If you’re looking to check out something fun and thrilling, the murder-mystery film “Knives Out” offers a well-designed and twisted whodunnit story. It manages to stay fresh by straying away from certain tropes of the horror genre.

After crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead in his room, legendary detective Benoit Blanc arrives to conduct his own investigation, pitting Thrombey’s former caregiver and his family against each other as they find the true killer.

The Academy Award nominated film features an ensemble cast of veteran performers, like Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Toni Collette. If nothing else, watching some of the industry’s most accomplished actors hamming it up with each other is an absolute blast to see. In particular, Evans takes a turn from his patriotic Captain America, to play someone who’s much more twisted and devious.

Baby Driver

What do you get when you combine a groovy jukebox musical and the bombastic imagination of a nine-year old child? You get “Baby Driver.”

The extremely chaotic action film brings its own twist to the genre with Edgar Wright’s kinetic direction and the energetic style of the film. This heist film is worth viewing just to behold its creative editing. Every action sequence is edited to the beat of a fast-tempoed rock song, and it’s very stylish and fun.

To put it another way, if watching Jamie Foxx and friends fire guns and grenades to the beat of a remixed “Tequila” sounds interesting to you, then “Baby Driver” is an excellent way to spend two hours.

Parasite

While it’s not currently available to rent out of the kiosks in-stores, you can still rent it on-demand through their website. And every dollar you spend to obtain this film is well spent.

The hype for this movie is not unwarranted. It’s a twisted, exciting and often hilarious roller coaster ride that’s best viewed blind. If you’ve heard any fanfare over this groundbreaking Best Picture Oscar winner, believe it. If you’ve wanted to check this film out, but found no way to watch it, it’s now available to rent online.

Don’t let the subtitles and its designation as a foreign film scare you off. It’s fun, thrilling, thought-provoking and as close to a perfect film as you can get.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

I’m not entirely confident that our generation has grown up watching Mr. Rogers. If you’ve never heard of him, he’s the showrunner and host of a formerly popular television program for preschoolers, “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.” The show was made for little kids, but it was a joy for parents to watch, too.

This film chronicles the pure, positive traits of the show and Mr. Rogers himself, played by renowned actor Tom Hanks. If you’re looking for an escape from the world around us, or just something a little more happy, check this documentary out.

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 marks an uncommon trait for any long running film franchise. While it’s the fourth entry in a series that started back in 1995, the film still manages to deliver a well-done and touching story. If nothing else, it’s incredibly nostalgic to revisit a world that was so beloved in our childhoods.

It’s not particularly the best of the series, but it still presents a good time with Woody and Buzz Lightyear. It doesn’t break any new grounds, but sometimes, a blast of nostalgia is just what we need.