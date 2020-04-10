Social distancing. These words have come to mean more in the past two months than anyone could have foreseen.

I’m not going to pretend that everything in the world is okay. In fact, it’s the complete opposite right now.

It’s important that we recognize the hardships that individuals and families are facing and keep them in our thoughts. It’s also important to give thanks to those still working during these perilous times. Their bravery is unmatched.

During times like these, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and lonely. Bad habits are easily developed and crying is almost inevitable.

However, here’s a list as a reminder of what we’re quarantining for and what good things can result from staying inside. Keep pushing through!

Reducing the spread of coronavirus

This one is a no-brainer. The more isolated we are, the more lives will inevitably be saved. It is so important to be cautious and keep everyone’s best interest at heart. If you won’t stay inside for yourself, stay inside for everyone in your life who would be at risk if they caught the virus.

Appreciation for life

There has never before been a better time to really appreciate being alive. Especially living in the United States and being students at Penn State, we are truly luckier than many. It’s important that we realize this. Give back in any way you can.

Love

You can agree, I’m sure, that you wished you hugged your friends tighter the last time you saw them. I feel the same way. After quarantine is lifted, we will never again take the people in our lives for granted. Quarantine has also given us the excuse to reach out to people in our lives that we haven’t interacted with in awhile.

Free Time

This is the chance to finally learn to play the guitar like you’ve always wanted. Don’t let this time pass without trying a new hobby or checking off a bucket list item or two. Make the most of every minute. Make each day special in its own way.

Family Time

As college students, we don't often have the chance to connect with our families for long periods of time. Even though we had winter break, some students might have been traveling or maybe some students stayed in State College. This is our chance to appreciate the people who put their time, energy, and love into raising us to be the people we are today. Appreciate them and have a board game night!

“Me” Time

You know that time for yourself that you’ve always been claiming you’ll get around to? This is it. Really take the time and discover who you are and what your specific purpose is. Do the things you want to do for once. Don’t be afraid to be introspective.

The Earth

Since the whole world is social distancing, the earth is having a detox. There are now less carbon emissions than before, with less traveling and less pollution. Local adoption centers are seeing record breaking numbers of animals being adopted during quarantine. Take the time to appreciate nature and your home. Take a walk with no technology and just think.

Appreciation for art

How would we make it through quarantine without music? Without Netflix? Creativity is truly a pillar of human existence. Try and make something you wouldn’t normally create during this quarantine. Some of the world’s greatest works of art were composed and painted during previous pandemics.

Sense of community and togetherness

We are united. We are united in the Penn State community, we are united in America, and most importantly, we are united in the world. Being in quarantine is an important reminder that we are all equal and we are all on this earth to make it a better place. Trivial differences are no match for unity.