American Horror Story (AHS) made its return to FX with its 9th season of “American Horror Story: 1984” and has taken the nation by storm.

This season will notably be without the shows’ frontrunners Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson as a part of the main cast. Peters and Paulson have been in every season of the show since its release in 2011.

(AHS) alumni Emma Roberts, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Codie Fern and John Carroll Lynch return in this season. Season newcomers include “Glee” star Mathew Morrison, decorated freestyle skier Ken Gusworthy, “Pose” star Angelica Ross, Honeyglue’s Zach Villa and “Dear White People” star DeRon Horton.

“AHS: 1984” is about a group of young and irresponsible camp counselors getting slaughtered one by one at the hands of a serial killer. Sound familiar? Well, this season thus far seems to be a complete rip off of early 80’s horror movies such as the popular “Friday the 13th” franchise starring serial killer Jason Voorhees and other B movies and cult classics like “Sleep Away Camp”.

This season also borrows a bit from another film staple in the genre of horror, “Halloween”, originally released in 1978 starring the unstoppable serial killer Michael Myers and teen horror classic “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

This season seems to be the most unoriginal AHS season yet, as the first episode felt very predictable. Any viewer familiar with early 80’s and late 70’s horror movies can predict everything that’s about to happen in this season which is a bit disappointing.

The show utilizes the basic cliches of the horror movie genre such as girls running from a serial killer and falling. The cliche in which camp counsellors ignore the blatant signs that a serial killer is on the campgrounds and the counsellors splitting up at night.

While “AHS: 1984” does borrow from multiple horror movies it also features a true crime story. In episode one, the hooded serial killer is nicknamed “The Night Stalker” which was the nickname of Richard Ramierez. Ramierez began his killing spree in 1984 and concluded in 1985.

Ramierez’s M.O. was to invade homes, mostly in Los Angeles and attack the inhabitants and rob them. “The Night Stalker” mainly targeted women, evntually progressing to couples, often beating and raping his victims.

Despite the gore, stellar acting performances,makeup effects and captivating storylines that are presented in every season of AHS, the show is also well known for its incredible mid-season twists that shake up the entire season.

These mid-season twists can sometimes be a surprise appearance from a beloved actor or character. It could also be a fact that connects the previous seasons to the current seasons which has been done in previous seasons.

The common horror movie tropes named earlier were parodied in popular and game changing horror film “Scream” released in 1996. Will AHS follow the lead of Wes Craven’s “Scream” and parody the very cliches they have perpetuated in the first episode and future episodes to come? Will one of the core “good guy” characters turn out to be the serial killer? Will Peters or Paulson make a surprise return? Only time will tell.

“American Horror Story: 1984” is shown at 10 p.m. Wednesdays on FX.