After Penn State experienced a tragic loss three years ago and a restructure to greek life, a student play seeks to tackle the aftermath of death and stereotypes around fraternity culture. “It’s Been Two Years” will continue its showings at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in the Pavilion Theatre.

The play is written by Ellie Milewski, the co-director alongside acting and movement professor Erik Johnson of the Penn State School of Theatre. The story centers around Anna, who is learning to cope after her only child dies from alcohol poisoning.

Milewski (senior - acting) explained that the story developed as she passed a fraternity house party on her way home. However, the idea grew as Milewski spoke with friends about writing a story from the point of view of a mother dealing with loss.

“It’s about us having grace for what we’ve all individually gone through, and even though we want a right answer a lot of times life is just not that easy,” Milewski said.

The play began in a busy grocery store where audiences watch as Anna’s life falls apart in the dairy aisle with a simple phone call about her daughter’s death. Time appeared to stop as voices echo throughout the theatre and Anna stood motionless.

Life does move on, though, as Anna meets a man named Caleb in a bar and seems to rebuild her life. Caleb has a son in college, Lucas, who Anna develops a close bond with. At the climax of the play, however, Anna confronts Lucas for being a part of fraternity culture before explaining that her daughter died at a frat party.

As drinking and party culture play heavy roles in college, Milewski wanted to write a “universal” story that many people could relate to.

Following the death of Timothy Piazza in 2017, Milewski felt that “It’s Been Two Years” was a “relevant” story for Penn State to see.

The characters of Anna and Lucas play off of one another through telling both sides of one story. Lucas is a college student who loves his fraternity brothers and partying, but despises the stereotypes around students in Greek life. Through different experiences, Anna and Lucas are able to bridge the gap between parents and children.

Milewski sought to express the stereotypes that college students deal with every day while also showing Anna’s “valid reasons” for being against fraternities.

“I just wanted to do a story that dealt with those themes, but from all different perspectives,” Milewski said. “I don’t think things are black and white.”

Anna is a complex character who struggles with a past she feels that she can’t escape. After a battle with alcoholism, Anna believes she contributed to her daughter’s death. Ultimately, it’s difficult for her to accept herself into a new family.

Natasha Schlaffer took on the part of Anna in “It’s Been Two Years.” Schlaffer (senior - acting) said she did a lot of research to get into her character, which mostly focuses on alcoholism and PTSD.

While she’s dealt with her father’s death, Schlaffer said she had to use imagination to understand what it was like to have a child “ripped away from you.”

Repetition was heavily used throughout the play in order to show different triggers a person might have that others are unaware of. As Anna struggles to move forward, audio flashbacks from the first scene would echo throughout the theatre to depict her fight with PTSD.

“The idea of repetition is just the idea of how difficult it is for her to move on,” Milewski said. “It can be the simplest things that are traumatizing to people.”

Kelsey Thorne came out to opening night to support her friends who were a part of the play. Thorne (freshman - technical theatre) described the script as “emotional,” adding that she almost cried.

Thorne pointed out the importance of family throughout the play, identifying it as one of the key themes of the story.

While there were several themes working hand in hand, Milewski said persistence was the most important. She used Billy Joel’s song “Vienna” to symbolize the melancholy tone of the play through the lyrics “dream on, but don’t imagine they’ll all come true.” Milewski explained it showing that Anna must move on even when bad things happen.

“It’s Been Two Years” was in the works for a year and a half before Milewski finished the script in December. She explained that she wrote her first full length play during her sophomore year and made it a goal to produce a play by her senior year.

Upon completion, Milewski submitted her script to Pavilion Projects where it was accepted to be shown at the Pavilion Theatre.

“It’s a great look at how we move on, and also second chances in general, and what we do next to make the world a better place instead of being angry all the time,” Schaffler said. “It’s valuable for anyone who’s dealt with loss.”