Students and professors often work to promote creativity at Penn State, especially those who are interested in filmmaking.

Penn State professors and students have worked to create a major film festival in the area – The Centre Film Festival. It will take place from Nov. 8-10 at a movie palace, the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.

This is a brand new festival, and it’s a community effort, according to Penn State film/video professor Pearl Gluck. It includes lovers of film from both the college and high school level.

“It’s a mix of various voices,” Gluck said.

The festival has been in the works for well over a year, and has been paired with the creation of the Centre Film Workshop, according to Curt Chandler, a journalism professor at Penn State.

Chandler said people who live in State College may be able to relate to the films presented at the festival.

“The people who are from [State College] often don’t see people like them depicted in films,” Chandler said. “They see a lot of films about people from big cities with big city problems, but not so many films about people who live in areas like this.”

The theme of the festival is “Stories at the Rowland,” according to Rebecca Inlow, who is a member of the board of directors for the Rowland Theatre.

“This is a perfect theme for the inaugural festival,” Inlow said. “The story of the 102-year-old Rowland Theatre is so rich and steeped in history, and this weekend, it will be a perfect backdrop to the movies and participants who will be sharing their own stories.”

The Rowland is a non-profit theatre, and it continues to exist because of people who are passionate about film and the theatre itself, according to Inlow.

She said she grew up attending matinees at the Rowland Theatre, much like other members of the Philipsburg community from her generation, so she thinks it is a special venue.

“The Rowland Theatre is a treasure that is hidden right in plain sight in downtown Philipsburg,” Inlow said. “We would love for the Penn State community and the State College area community to discover the theater.”

Gluck said the staff was on a short schedule, so she worked with Chandler to curate films for the festival they felt were locally and nationally relevant. There will be ten blocks of films throughout the weekend, according to Chandler.

“We tried to pick films like the opening night film, which is about movie palaces, because we actually have one here in Central Pennsylvania,” Gluck said.

The film is called “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace,” and it is directed by April Wright. It will play at the festival at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The festival will also feature student films, like former student Sam Reiser’s short film “Why Not?” It portrays his adventures from summer 2018, according to Chandler.

Some of the films also carry interesting coincidental connections to Penn State.

“Another feature we’re bringing is about this kind of cult of people living out in California and aliens,” Gluck said. “The person that wrote the review of that film in National Geographic happens to teach history here.”

The film is called “Calling All Earthlings,” and is directed by Jonathan Berman. It explores a true story of George Van Tassel and his belief of being chosen by aliens to essentially create a cult, according to the film’s website.

Inlow said she is most looking forward to Friday night’s features: “Going Attractions” and “Be Natural.” The latter investigates Alice Guy, the world’s first female filmmaker.

Moreover, there have been about twenty students who have been working on various aspects of the festival, according to Gluck.

“It’s just been really great to work with students, especially since [they] are really poised in a position where [they] really have [their] ear to the ground and know what’s coming,” Gluck said. “I think it’s very helpful to have that piece of the voice in there. It’s a very intergenerational project.”

She said she is also excited for students to experience something off campus, and to meet those visiting the festival from other New York and Los Angeles.

“I think it’s a good way to get off campus, see someplace new, and experience really high quality storytelling in the venue it was meant for,” Chandler said. “I love Netflix...but on the other hand, seeing something on a 40-foot screen with a really high quality sound system is just a different experience.”

According to Chandler, there will be a free shuttle from campus to the festival and back.

Students and veterans do not have to pay admission.

“Throw in music, food, drinks and meeting filmmakers, and this will be an amazing experience,” Inlow said.

Gluck said she thinks attending the film festival is a great opportunity for students, even those who are not film majors.

“I feel like the films and their subject matters and the guests that we are bringing speak for themselves,” Gluck said. “But at the very least, come see what a film festival is like in your own town.”