The Penn State College of Arts and Architecture kicked off the first night of their "Virtual Performing Arts Celebration" on April 9 with a collection of musical performances from students and alumni.

John Simpkins, the head of Musical Theatre at Penn State, hosted the event to an audience of over 1,000 virtually watching. Simpkins expressed the hope that each night of performances would help bring people together during a time of social distancing to strengthen the Penn State community.

“We might be apart physically, but we’re finding ways to come together as only Penn Staters can,” Simpkins said.

The evening was kicked off with a warm welcome by Penn State alumnus Joonas Suotamo, most well known for his role as Chewbaca in the latest Star Wars trilogy.

Throughout the evening, alumni and student performers shared their perspective on what the Penn State community means to them particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Penn State community has always been so strong, even just meeting someone who went to school with a simple ‘We Are’...you have a bond with that person,” Caroline Bowman, class of 2010, said on the livestream.

The performers throughout the night included alumni Caroline Bowman and Lisa Marie Rogali, and current students Murphy Smith (senior - musical theatre) and Claire DeArmitt (graduate - performance). The performances included contemporary music, musical theatre pieces and even opera.

DeArmitt performed a piece from “Carmen,” which was initially scheduled to show in March at Penn State, before it was canceled.

Each performer chose their pieces for their themes of community, spring time and fonder memories to lighten people’s spirits while in quarantine.

“We are one community, inspiring one another and making a difference where it truly counts,” President Barron said, who also was in attendance of the livestream.

Penn State presents will continue every night at 7 p.m. until April 12 with new performers at pennstatepresents.psu.edu.