Penn State’s No Refund Theatre will be presenting their final production of the semester, “The Heidi Chronicles” at 8 p.m. on Dec. 5-7 in 111 Forum.

The show was originally scheduled for last spring semester, but due to licensing issues, the play was pushed back until now. The cast was selected in September and the cast began rehearsals in October.

The show is free and open to everyone.

“The Heidi Chronicles” is a play originally written in 1988 by Wendy Wasserstein and was first performed on Nov. 18 in 1988. Wasserstein’s playwent on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1989.

The play takes place between the years of 1965 to 1989 in New York, Chicago, Manchester, New Hampshire and Ann Arbor. “The Heidi Chronicles” details the complicated life of feminist, author and art historian Heidi Holland.

The show opens with a women’s art history lesson, informing the audience about various women in art. It showcased the deep rooted feminism in the play. “The Heidi Chronicles” then advances to a series of ups and downs in Holland’s life as well as her journey to happiness. The play touches on everything from love to careers.

The play manages to steer away from common and problematic stereotypes of women, showcasing various types of women from go getter business women to homemakers. Heidi is a compelling female lead in the show, demonstrating being a strong career oriented woman struggling in her romantic life.

Heidi is played by Hope Weltman, one of the stand out performances in the show. Weltman (senior-public relations) conveys Holland’s every emotion with facial expression, vocal projection and a convincing performance.

“It was a really interesting playing a woman going through these times because I have family members, like my great aunt, who have lived through the times and experiences being covered in the play.” Weltman said.

The play is directed by first time No Refund Theatre director Maria Valdisera. Valdisera (senior-broadcast journalism) initially wanted to bring “The Heidi Chronicles” to life after seeing the show be performed at her hometown community theatre and felt very connected to the characters.

“I’ve been working on and planning this show for almost a year and a half, so to see it all finally come together has been a surreal experience to say the least.” Valdisera said.

The show finds a happy balance between comedy and feminism, while still conveying the historical themes in the play. Hannah Myers (sophomore-health and human development) as Fran, an unapologetic and openly lesbian woman, is one of the most comedic performances of the show.

Another stand out performances comes from Josh Gold as Scoop Rosenbaum.

“It was really interesting getting to play a character who is so different from me, but it was also nice to see the differences and similarities between myself and Scoop,” Gold (junior-acting) said.

The cast doesn’t rely on a large amount of props during the show and still manage to convey the time period with their language and clothing.

“After seeing the show I thought it was a story that needed to be told, given that a lot of theatre isn’t exactly female story driven. A lot of people don’t know about the second wave feminist movement and the importance of it,” Valsidera said. “This show is obviously about the past but it also transcends time and can teach us a lot about human nature and how we relate to people.”