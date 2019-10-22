The Harlem Renaissance was celebrated through music, dance, and visuals on Tuesday.

The Center for the Performing Arts presented “Harlem 100: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance,” which featured the music group Mwenso and The Shakes, tap dancer Michela Marino Lerman and vocalists Vuyo Sotashe and Brianna Thomas.

Michael Mwenso, who was born in Sierra Leone but grew up in London, is the bandleader of the Harlem-based group.

“The show Harlem 100 is a celebration of that particular time period of great cultural things happening called the Harlem Renaissance,” Mwenso said. “There is a sort of narrative that gives you historical tidbits about the time and what that particular period was like for black people.”

Mwenso and The Shakes consists of bassist Russell Hall, drummer Kyle Poole, pianist Mathis Picard and saxophonists Ruben Fox and Julian Lee.

“I developed as a musician, and I was able to get to New York nine years ago. I found musicians that kind of grew into a community which now is called the Shakes,” Mwenso said.

The upbeat tone of the show was immediately set when Russell Hall yelled “How are you feeling out there? Make some noise,” into his microphone within minutes of the beginning of the band’s first song.

“Harlem 100” served as not only a night of music, but as a history lesson. The performers introduced most of the artists of songs they were covering.

They explained why they were crucial parts of the explosion of African American music, art, and culture during the Harlem Renaissance.

Mwenso gave a brief rundown of the artists that would be celebrated during the show, like Duke Ellington. He even referred to Louis Armstrong as the “original King of Pop.”

The performers set a Harlem 1920s scene through the music, which Lerman and Thomas fully embraced through their 1920s inspired outfits.

Lerman’s tap dancing served as another percussion instrument in multiple songs.

“Tap dance is to jazz what ballet is to classical music,” Lerman said. “It’s a physical expression of the music.”

The jazz and blues music was countered by Vuyo Sotashe’s soulful, clear vocals during his song “Ol’ Man River.”

While Sotashe and Thomas sang their solos, the other artists onstage danced and contributed background banter to create a true feel of the Harlem Renaissance.

The program also heavily focused on the women of the Harlem Renaissance. Thomas sang a series of different songs from female artists of the time period, like Ethel Waters.

“The Harlem Renaissance really was a time for the ladies,” Thomas said.

As the show began to wrap up, saxophonists Fox and Lee performed a “tenor battle” which brought many audience members to their feet.

Pianist Mathis Picard gave a brief lesson on stride piano before completing an intense piano solo which involved playing two instruments at once and using body parts other than his hands to play at times.

“[Stride piano] is about gathering in community, and most importantly in dance,” Picard said. “Stride was the first Spotify.”

Throughout the show, the audience, which seemed largely comprised of students and young people, danced in their seats and gave a few mid-show standing ovations.

“We always like to visit places where there is a big student community through a college,” Mwenso said. “We really hope to make an impact.”

“Harlem 100” is a continuation of CPA's yearlong series “The American Experience: Through an African American Lens.”

“We thank you for letting us take you on this journey,” Mwenso said to close the show.