There’s a book bag full of snacks and a canteen filled with coffee.

Tame Impala blares through the speakers as paintbrushes are lined up on a rainbow coated bench. Wearing a pair of ripped, paint splattered jeans, Penn State student artist Tom Rosenow prepares a typical day of work.

Rosenow is finally in his element to begin painting, and he’ll stay there for hours. Rosenow (senior-fine arts) is one of 25 drawing and painting bachelor of fine arts majors at Penn State. In such a small community, Rosenow understands that his path at the university is very untraditional, but he loves every second of it.

“Painting is so important to me, and it’s almost all that I really care about,” Rosenow said. “Being an art major, I’m immersed in other people who are just as passionate about the same process that I am, and I get to be around teachers who are living the dream.”

While many students find that their studies end once class lets out, Rosenow is in his shared studio nearly all hours of the day. His earliest class begins at noon, though he tries to get to campus as early as possible to start his work. Once he’s there, Rosenow stays until almost 2:00 a.m., only leaving to get dinner at his apartment.

Rosenow’s studio has become a home to him.

Studio art classes last three hours, which can be a little daunting to those on the outside looking in. Rosenow doesn’t think it’s enough time, though. He said three hours actually have a tendency to “fly by” when he gets into the work.

“I almost wish they were longer sometimes,” Rosenow said.

With no clear answers for every assignment, Rosenow explained the grading process as being “within context.” Professors in the arts department assign grades after watching student’s progress throughout the semester rather than the final product. Rosenow said effort is one of the most important factors of a graded assignment.

Easy classes and lazy attitudes are a common stereotype for the art major. Rosenow said it’s all about the mentality of the student, though. To him, a successful art student puts all of their effort into their work.

“A lot of people think you slide through an art degree…but you’re going to be screwed once you graduate,” Rosenow said. “If I’m showing enthusiasm and putting the work in, every single professor I’ve had has mirrored that back to me and been able to push me further.”

Ultimately, “you get out what you put in.”

Outside of the classroom, art majors exhibit their work in the lobby of the Patterson Building. Rosenow has had work displayed in Patterson, with his next show coming up from March 15-21.

Rosenow had the opportunity to create his first solo show from February 17-22 in downtown State College, which isn’t a requirement for all art majors. He described it as a “significant” point in his life.

The gallery was titled “Memory and Place,” because of Rosenow’s recent fascination with the idea of memory. Rosenow said he was creating work until the moment before the gallery opened, which added some stress to the process.

However, he isn’t completely removed from every student on campus just because of his major. Math is a huge part of creating artwork for Rosenow, and he’s good at it, too. He said he enjoys other classes that don’t relate to his major, which he calls “academic” courses. Rosenow excitedly described an astronomy class where he was able to see Saturn from the roof of Davey Lab.

He has a weekend job, too. Rosenow has a steady job as a waiter at American Ale House where he works the brunch shifts. Although busy, he spends the week in anticipation for the weekend since Friday nights are some of the few moments he’s able to spend with his girlfriend.

During the limited free time he has, Rosenow enjoys cooking and collecting vinyls. He’s played guitar for ten years, though sees the skill as more of a way to “unwind” rather than getting better as he does with painting. Those free moments are few and far between, though, as Rosenow typically fills the cracks of his time with creating art.

“It really is every possible moment that I have,” Rosenow said, adding that he goes downtown only once a month for fun.

Rosenow believes there are a lot of opinions about what an artist is like in the studio. To many people, he said an art major is spontaneous in their work, though he doesn’t think he fits into that stereotype.

The process of creating a piece begins much earlier than stepping into the studio for Rosenow. He plans all of his paintings, always making a “conscience aesthetic decision.” He said he “almost wishes” he were a little bit more focused on the moment than coming in with a strategic plan, though. Once he begins, painting is the only thing on his mind.

“I am not thinking about anything else,” Rosenow said. “Once I’m deep in it, I’m completely immersed in a state of flow where nothing else is of concern.”

When he’s in the studio, Rosenow ensures that he doesn’t have to leave. He comes prepared with food, neatly lays his brushes out to make work “as easy as possible” and always has an album playing in order to set the “studio vibe.” The most important rule, however, is that he stands while he works, because sitting “kills the energy.”

Art wasn’t always a clear choice to Rosenow, but it’s a decision that he embraces every day of his life.

Rosenow’s affinity for creating artwork began with his AP Studio Art class during his senior year of high school. He said he was initially hesitant to take the course before being coaxed into the decision by his mom. This choice lead him to his first college, the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA).

At MICA, Rosenow began with illustration, which he justified as an actual “career.” Eventually, Rosenow switched to study painting during his second year, describing the transition as a “real life move.” It wasn’t just work anymore but he felt as if he was studying his passion.

“At that point, I really considered myself an artist,” Rosenow said.

Rosenow attended MICA from 2014-2017 before making his transition to Penn State after taking a gap year. Originally from Lancaster, Pa., he felt “convinced” to come to State College after meeting a previous art professor and getting a feel for the campus environment.

Rosenow said the art major feels more like a “community” than it did at MICA, adding that the surrounding community is crucial to the success of an artist.

As he looks ahead, Rosenow is hoping to find an environment that feeds his artistic needs, though he’s not quite sure what that is yet. While he has a summer residency in New York after graduation, the future is uncertain.

However, he fills it with a list of things he’d like to accomplish such as getting a Masters in Fine Arts and possibly teaching at a university.

The end goal is to move somewhere warm where he can live out his dream of painting “en plein air” (outdoors) while being represented by a nearby art gallery. In the meantime, Rosenow is taking advantage of all of the studio time he can get.

“When I leave, I’ll have to find my own space to make a mess,” Rosenow said with a laugh.