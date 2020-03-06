Penn State arts professor Brian Alfred makes the commute between State College and New York City each week. After two years of this commute, he noticed he wanted something more than just music to listen to.

Starting in April 2016, Alfred began interviewing artists and musicians weekly for his podcast “Sound & Vision” to share stories about their lives and careers. He just recently posted his 200th episode.

Alfred had listened to similar podcasts interviewing musicians, film professionals and comedians, and noticed a lack of podcasts catered to the lives of visual artists. He said he didn’t want his podcast to feel like formal interviews, but rather personalized conversations.

“I want it to feel like you’re just hanging out in the studio talking to someone,” Alfred said.

He started the podcast by interviewing friends and other artists he knew. After developing a “core community” of artists on the podcast, he has been able to feature anyone he is interested in talking to.

One of his first interviews was with Helen O’Leary, Alfred’s former professor and now colleague at Penn State.

O’Leary said she remembers the first days of having Alfred in her class, describing him as a “curious, smart and driven student.” She said seeing a student go as far in their careers as Alfred has is “a great reason to be alive.”

“He’s got endless curiosity and a way of being in the world that is so admirable,” O’Leary said about Alfred.

While spending time working at the American Academy in Rome last year, O'Leary said often times while talking to important scholars, people would ask her about Alfred after finding out she worked at Penn State.

“He plugs us into our field...being able to talk to whoever you admire — let alone find out what makes them tick — it’s a very intimate way of finding out that information,” O’Leary said. “You can listen to the interview and feel like you’re in the room. He’s asking the questions we want to ask.”

Alfred said he often talks to his advanced painting and advanced painting critique classes about the podcast.

“I’m telling them all the time to listen to these, not because I want them to hear my personal opinions, but [because] the artists are really great,” he said. “It's kind of a nice resource for them to hear people talking in a more straightforward, unfiltered way.”

Joe Beam is one of these students who often finds himself listening to “Sound & Vision.”

“Music is great most of the time, but sometimes it can be a bit like sensory overload,” Beam (senior-fine arts) said via email. “...so I started looking for podcasts related to art, and heard that Brian had a podcast of his own, and tried it out. [I’ve] been hooked ever since.”

Alfred said doing this podcast has become one of “the most enriching things of my life.” Working as an artist in the studio, he said it can become very self-centered work. The podcast has been a great opportunity to instead promote other artists’ work.

“It's a lot of people I’ve gotten to meet and share stories with, and see their studios and work, and sort of build this community, almost more in my mind than anything else,” he said.

Beam added that he thinks the podcast “breaks the stereotypes [Penn State students] might have about artists, and the art world itself. ‘Sound & Vision’ shows that the ‘starving artist’ cliché is long gone, and the contemporary art world has a lot to offer both visually and spiritually.”