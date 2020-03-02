The sounds of hundreds of bells echoed from behind the stage before the first performances of the evening began. The sounds came from ghungroos, anklets consisting of 50-200 bells tied together to enhance the complex footwork carried out by the Indian classical dancers.

Nritya PSU and the Society for Indian Music and Arts put together "Dances Of My Land," a celebration of classical Indian dance traditions, on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Flex Theater.

The sold-out show consisted of 10 performances in three different styles — Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi. Although the three styles were easily distinguishable from each other, they all involved elaborate footwork and hand gestures set to music played by a live band.

“Like, just watching all the complicated hand gestures, the footwork, and the amount of talent, practice and dedication that went into that to make that performance… it was absolutely phenomenal,” Leslie Ford (graduate-biobehavioral health), a member of the audience, said.

The evening began with five performances of the Bharatanatyam tradition, a dance style from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The dancers performed in elaborate attires and grand jewelry. This was followed by Kathak, a dance from the northern parts of India characterized by intricate footwork and frequent twirling.

Shohini Banerjee, a Bharatnatyam dancer, said that the live music performed by visiting classical Indian musicians and singers was what she really looked forward to.

“Really, our goal is just to spread our love of Indian classical arts and spread the joy,” Banerjee (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “I'm really excited for the live music. It's really, really fun to dance to live music. It really brings the whole performance alive.”

The artists came from cities such as Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh to assist the dancers.

Noor Lamba, a Kathak dancer who performed a piece about the beauty of nature and romance during the monsoon season, said that dancing to live music provides fluidity to her dancing.

“Since coming here like that's all I've been doing, really, for shows and it's just like really cool how you can just communicate with the musicians and make [the performance] collaborative so that your piece can have a little more fluidity and it's not so rigid and strictly choreographed,” Lamba (junior-premedicine) said.

The evening concluded with three Kuchipudi performances, a dramatic dance from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The final performance involved the dancers dancing on a brass plate.

“I think the students have done a wonderful job. It was a joyous occasion,” Vijay Narayanan who was in the audience to support his daughter, said. “I think it would be good to have a larger auditorium and I think it would also be good to make this an optional recital [for] dance and music students. I think they will enjoy it a lot more.”