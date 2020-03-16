The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis concert has been canceled, the Penn State Center for the Performing Arts (CPA) announced Monday. The show was scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

All activities and related events that were planned in connection with the concert have also been canceled.

“We deeply regret the need to cancel this performance as required under these extraordinary circumstances,” Center for the Performing Arts Director George Trudeau said in the CPA press release, “and do so also knowing that all involved understand that this in everyone’s best interest.”

The Center for the Performing Arts will refund patrons who had purchased tickets to the performance by either a refund check or credit card reimbursement. Patrons will be refunded the original purchase price of their tickets, excluding service fees.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE