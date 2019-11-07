Art has long held a place at Penn State University, whether it’s through on-campus museums or the fostering of aspiring artists through education.

However, some feel the presence of art on campus could be improved upon, and one group on campus is attempting to do so.

The Campus Arts Initiative aims to increase this artistic presence through promotion of events on campus, as well as the funding of new projects for students. The initiative also aims to work within the parameters of Penn State’s goals for impact and engagement with their funding.

The organization has partnered with the Center for Performing Arts, the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, the College of Engineering and the Materials Research Institute.

Ann Tarantino, one of the leaders behind the project, said the initiative is designed to create a commissioning mechanism for temporary artworks on campus.

“One guiding idea is that experiences with public artwork can strengthen the connection to place and enhance learning outcomes,” Tarantino said.

She said one of the main goals is to create bonds throughout all of the Penn State campuses, not just University Park.

“Our goals include engaging campuses across the commonwealth, creating a replicable model for commissioning artwork and creating ways for students, faculty, staff, and the larger community to have experiences with contemporary public art in unexpected settings,” Tarantino said.

Direction for these artworks has come from initiative’s chosen partners, as well as artists found from a nationally advertised call, who were later chosen by a jury.

The implementation of these works began in October 2019, which are planned to stay up for one year.

The Campus Arts Initiative also works to create art that can be seen by all students, not just those seeking it out.

Artwork is, and will be, located in places where the general public can see it, in addition to galleries or museums. Some of the works are placed directly on windows so that they are viewable day and night.

Tarantino said some other art pieces are placed in outdoor settings.

Although the project started recently, she said those working on the project have already begun to make quick progress towards their goals.

Two projects at University Park are in the works, and one project – “Extended Sunset” at Eisenhower Auditorium – is completed, according to Tarantino.

There are also projects in progress at commonwealth campuses, including Abington, Lehigh Valley and Beaver. One installation was recently completed at Behrend.

The Campus Arts Initiative’s goal of promoting art visibility on campus has been well-received by many students.

Zeke Winitsky said that though Penn State’s campus hosts a large scale of art promotion, he believes it could benefit for the school to promote a more diverse range.

“I feel like I see a lot of theater promoted – I always know what the School of Theatre is doing, and they are always encouraging you to see shows, speakers, live art and performance art,” Winitsky (freshman-film) said. “I think I see less promotion of visual arts.”

Pranavi Yerramareddy said she has seen very little visual art during her short time at Penn State, and believes that may partly be due to the lack of its promotion on campus.

“I’ve seen murals downtown – there’s that huge one across from Atherton [Hall] – but seeing art being promoted, I don’t think I’ve seen too much of it on campus,” Yerramareddy (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “Obviously there are, and maybe I’m just not noticing them.”

Julia Faust said she sees art installations around campus in the form of monuments. However, Faust (freshman- biochemistry) said she feels there is space for a larger presence of art in University Park.

“There is kind of a lack of [art presence], and the campus could use more,” Faust said.

According to the initiative’s website, the Campus Arts Initiative aims to fix this lack towards art harbored by many Penn State students. While some may not see the importance of it, the initiative has a goal of prioritizing “advancing the arts and humanities.”

“I feel like art only serves to bring up a community and add a positive effect to our environment,” Faust said.