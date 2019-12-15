The time of year has come again to study for final exams, and with it comes a rush in trying to find better ways to help study.

Many of those studying turn to music to try and stimulate the mind into improving study habits. Here is a list of songs to help get your mind focused for studying.

“Espera” – Timothy Infinite

“Espera” is a very soft guitar beat that is played over a smooth rhythm. This song is slow music and no vocals, which is a perfect way to keep your mind focused.

“Needless to Say” – Galavant Cross

“Needless to Say” is another soft beat that is all instrumental and no vocals. Unlike Espera, this song has some mild beat drops, but it stays quiet and relaxing the entire time.

“Needless to Say” is perfect if you’re looking for some relaxation but get too sleepy from “Espera.”

“Never The Same” – Maps

Unlike the last two, “Never The Same” has vocals but it remains that relaxing feeling for studying. The lyrics are slow, and the beat stays mellow. It prevents distracting from studying.

“Up All Night” – Khalid

The first pop genre to make the list, “Up All Night” features significant number of vocals, but the beat is smooth and dance-like, giving a rhythm that makes studying a bit happier.

“Rooting For You” – Alessia Cara

Another pop song to make the list, “Rooting For You,” also features a lyric-driven beat. The difference here is that the lyrics are motivational.

Alessia Cara says, “I was really rooting for you,” which sometimes is just what you need to hear when getting motivation for studying

“Nice To Meet Ya” – Niall Horan

Even though it’s less smooth than the prior songs, “Nice To Meet Ya” keeps the lyrics simplistic. It has the dance groove in a pop song that helps keep the rhythm going. The songs beat drops slow enough where it also doesn’t distract too much.

“One Thing Right” – Marshmello and Kane Brown

Sometimes a mix of genre can be just what you need to help get a new perspective on things and that’s exactly what “One Thing Right” does with its country and pop overlap. The uniqueness of the song may help with finding that new perspective you’ve been needing.

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

December can be a stressful time of year with finals, but “Lover” is able to remind us of what’s to be expected outside of finals. With its slow melody and winter theme, “Lover” works perfectly to motivate students through finals and highlight what December can be outside the stress.

“Memories” – Maroon 5

After all those years in grade school, it’s sometimes hard to remember just how far you’ve made it. “Memories” is the perfect way to remind students of that. It reminds listeners that family and friends back home will be there waiting for you when you’re finished with the semester.