Penn State’s No Refund Theatre will be presenting its performance of the, “Significant Other” at 8 p.m. from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 in the Hub Robeson Center Flex Theatre. Admission is free.

The show is directed by first time director Allison Ludman (junior - biology). According to Ludman, the actors have been practicing in the months leading up to their performance on Jan. 30.

“Significant Other” is a play originally written by Joshua Harmon and was an off-Broadway production, eventually becoming an official Broadway production in spring of 2017. The play explores the hardships of a young gay man, Jordan Berman, in New York City.

Berman must deal with his repressed feelings of loneliness and desperation as he watches all of his closest girlfriends enter a different realm of life — marriage and family.

The 29-year-old Berman is an obsessive individual and a bit of a hopeless romantic desperately searching for love. The character is played by Kenneth Cruz (senior - film), a first time NRT performer.

“It’s fun playing Jordan because everyone can relate to the idea of trying to find love when people are finding love all around you,” Cruz said.

Another stand out performance during this play was Anna Garman (sophomore - english and philosophy) as Laura, Jordan's closest friend from their small friend group.

“My favorite part about playing Laura is her relationship with Jordan — she has such a strong relationship with him," Garman said. "Being able to explore both characters as their paths begin to diverge was something I really enjoyed doing.”

The show, with vulgar takes, can accurately reflect the attitudes of 20 something’s after college. Telling the story of an individual achieving to find their place in life and the world — something people in college may relate to.

The character of Jordan evokes genuine feelings from the audience as they watch him stumble through his life and relationships. The character may also reflect what people in this generation are guilty of, which is snooping on a love interests social media, making him even more relatable.

The show, overall, doesn’t depend on flashy costumes or gimmicky lights, but simply on the talent of the actors and the crew, a few tables and chairs and a bit of lighting changes to convey the tone of the scene to the audience.

“This play really hits well with the age group of 20 somethings, watching their friends get into serious relationships and then they end up being the odd one out,” Ludman said. “The characters in the play are stereotypes, but they are the most lovable versions of those stereotypes.”

For more information of No Refund Theatre, visit them on their website norefundtheatre.com or on their Facebook page.