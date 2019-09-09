Bob Dylan and his Band are set to perform at Eisenhower Auditorium this fall, according to an announcement Monday morning.

Madison House will present the singer, hosted by the Center for the Performing Arts, on Nov. 15, 2019. The last time Dylan made a stop at Penn State was in 2010 when he appeared at the Bryce Jordan Center.

CPA released a tweet regarding the concert Monday morning.

Dylan is a folk-rock singer-songwriter, whose career began when he signed his first recording contract in 1961. He is known for songs like “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” and "Times They Are A-Changin'."

His songs are also known for discussing political and social issues.

Tickets for the concert will be on sale on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $89.50 for the general public, and Penn State students are able to save $25 with a valid ID.